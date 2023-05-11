BLOUNTVILLE— The Tri-Cities Airport partnered with mutual aid agencies across the county and surrounding counties to conduct its triennial emergency drill to test disaster readiness.
The drill was held at the aerospace park on the south side of the airfield Thursday morning. The drill is conducted every three years as the Federal Aviation Administration requires.
The drill simulated a mock crash of a 50-seat regional jet en-route to Tri-Cities Airport, which crashed due to landing gear failure. In the mock crash scenario, the aircraft slid off the runway and broke into two separate pieces, with one section catching on fire.
Volunteers and students from local schools, including West Ridge High School, pretended to be one of the 46 passengers or three crew members involved in the mock crash. Some mock victims had minor cuts and scrapes, while others had serious trauma.
The volunteers all went through makeup to create various injuries. They had cards dictating what their mock passengers endured and their outcomes.
As part of the drill, first responders set an old bus on fire, which represented the crashed plane.
Tri-Cities Airport Director of Marketing and Air Service Development Kristi Haulsee said the exercise is a great opportunity for airport employees to test their skills and work with its mutual aid partners.
Emergency management agencies from Sullivan, Washington and other surrounding counties participated in the drill as well as the Sullivan County Health Department and fire department and emergency medical services from throughout the Tri-Cities area.
The Sullivan County Director of Emergency Management, Jim Bean, said doing a full-scale emergency drill helps first responders test their functionality, coordination and even their radio system.
Bean said the hardest part about the drill was knowing what to simulate.
Local hospitals also conducted emergency drills simulating a mass trauma event in which the hospital was flooded with patients with injuries of various severity.