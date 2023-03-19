One local school board has members who call the third-grade retention law the “garbage law.”
And as the General Assembly in Nashville considers proposed changes in the legislation, passed in December 2021 but going into effect this year, local school boards have gone on record opposing it and supporting changes.
Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Chris Hampton said at the Feb. 13 city school board meeting the school system will work with parents on legal exemptions to the law that went into effect this year.
KCS, at the school level and system level, will give every student the “benefit of the doubt” in the matter, Hampton said.
The Tennessee School Boards Association is among groups pushing for a revision of the law.
Regionally, state Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville, has filed one of various bills in this session of the General Assembly that would amend the law. KCS school board members voted 5-0 in opposition to the law last year.
HOW MANY COULD BE AFFECTED?
KCS Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said that according to Director of Performance Excellence Michael Hubbard, 50% of the system’s third-graders could be retained if they don’t get an exemption for something like a family death or other traumatic event, go to summer camp or get tutoring.
In Sullivan County, the estimate from Director Evelyn Rafalowski is that 68% could be flagged for retention. Statewide, the estimated percentage is slightly lower at 67%.
Officials of Kingsport and other school systems, including Sullivan County, Hawkins County, Rogersville City, Johnson City, Washington County, Carter County and Elizabethton, have passed resolutions urging that the law be changed to give parents and educators the final say-so.
The board voted 5-1 with one absent last week to approve a resolution asking lawmakers to revise legislation that in a nutshell forces students who don’t score at grade level or higher on a third-grade English language arts exam to repeat the third grade, with some exemptions and appeals possible.
Kingsport’s school board passed a similar resolution last year, as have other school boards across the state. Lawmakers approved the legislation in late 2021 in a special session, but it did not go into effect until the current school year.
LONE OPPOSING VOTE
Kingsport’s opposition to the law was unanimous, and in the county at a Jan. 10 board meeting only board member Mark Ireson voted against the resolution, saying he understood widening the basis for failure beyond one TCAP (Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program) ELA test but doesn’t see the General Assembly revoking the law before it becomes effective.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever read a piece of legislation that is perfect,” Ireson said, pointing out the law allows students who fail the reading test to have tutoring and/or summer camp and then retesting in order avoid being held back.
English language learner students and those with reading disabilities also are exempt, as are students who have already been held back. Appeals can be based on life issues such as serious illness or family crises.
FIVE SUPPORTED RESOLUTION
County BOE Vice Chairman Michael Hughes was absent, and those voting for the resolution were Chairman Randall Jones and members Mary Rouse, Matthew Price, Paul Robinson and Matthew Spivey.
“I can’t make sense of this law,” said Price, father of a third-grader. “When I was in college, I failed more than one test. When I was in elementary school, I failed more than one test.”
Rouse said the state could do other things, such as pay to lessen third-grade class sizes or lessen the myriad things third-grade teachers by law must cover aside from reading and math.
“It’s best handled at the local level,” Spivey said, adding that it’s suspect that the tutoring and summer camp funding come from a surplus of federal funds that went public shortly before the special session.
“This law as it is written basically says one size fits all,” Jones said. The resolution calls for multiple data sources, consideration of the effects of failing a grade and parental input in Tennessee Code Annotated 49-6-3115. “My opinion is one size doesn’t fit all.”
Jones and Rafalowski said the law mandates “adequate progress” for students who make it into fourth grade or they would be held back, too, but like Kingsport school officials said the Department of Education has no definition of what that is.
Jones said the Tennessee School Boards Association will fight to have the law amended. For one thing, Jones said students who miss the exam automatically are targeted to be held back, even if they were ill or hospitalized at the time.
“I think this is very challenging for this particular group of students,” Jones said of this year’s third students, who spent much of their kindergarten and first grade time in virtual instruction.
MASS THIRD-GRADE EXODUS AN ANSWER?
Kingsport BOE Vice President Todd Golden said even third-graders promoted under the law may be subject to being held back or remedial requirements that still wouldn’t guarantee passing fourth grade.
If the law stands as is, Golden said he has no qualms about supporting parents temporarily removing their children from KCS to home school or private schools to bypass the law, then re-enrolling them in public school fourth grade to “circumvent the process,” although Hampton said he would urge any parent to talk with school officials before pursuing such measures.
“There are several different ways to circumvent this garbage law so that the parents have the right choice,” Golden said.
KCS and most Tennessee school systems have sent out notices to parents whose children appear headed to be below or approaching reading proficiency when taking the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program or TCAP English/language arts test later this school year.
“We’re determining whether a child can or cannot read based on a test given on a day,” city BOE member Jim Welch said. “It does not mean a child can’t read. It means they cannot pass that test on that day.
“Mr. Golden aptly described it as a ‘garbage law.’ The teachers know if the child can read or not. The teacher knows if the child can comprehend.”
The law, touted by the GOP and Republican Gov. Bill Lee, is based on the old adage that students transition from learning to read to reading to learn after third grade.
GOLDEN HIT WITH LETTER
Golden said he and his wife recently were notified their third-grade student seemed to be in the approaching category based on preliminary testing. If such students at approaching or below don’t score at grade level, they can either go to summer camp or take tutoring next year. Those at or exceeding grade level can move to fourth grade if other factors align.
However, Golden said that although the law says students who have been held back in kindergarten, first or second grade can’t be held back again, he said those who are passed onto third grade can be held back in fourth grade if they do not make satisfactory progress based on the fourth-grade TCAP ELA test.
KCS member Julie Byers said the decision to retain a third-grader should be based on more than one subject since in effect failing a grade can hurt the morale of students and result in children simply dropping out of school at 18 as sophomores in high school if they fall behind.
Byers said while she understands that statistics show up to 70% of prisoners in the United States can’t read at a third-grade level, an ability required for most any 21st century job, she and others opposed to the law as written say it arbitrarily would hold back students who otherwise would be promoted and likely improve reading skills as they mature and learn at different rates.
She also said her daughter struggled with standardized tests because she wanted her circles or bubbles to be filled in perfectly.
“One test, one day should not be our driving factor,” Byers said.
Golden and board member Brandon Fletcher asked if a policy amendment passed earlier in the meeting would affect parents who remove their children from KCS in third grade and then re-enroll them in fourth grade next school year.
The revised policy says that students who have taken home school or private school classes such as English III must take a test to be sure they are up to Dobyns-Bennett High School standards. Hampton, former principal of D-B, and True said that as intended the policy would not apply to elementary students.