BLOUNTVILLE — If you have misplaced an iPad, water bottle, sweater or even a pool stick, there’s a good chance it’s in the Tri-Cities Airport lost and found.

“Sunglasses, you better believe it,” said Gabe Sherrill, the Tri-Cities Airport services coordinator, describing the items in the lost and found. “We end up with iPhones, Samsung tablets, tablet gear. I make the best effort possible to get these items back to people because I too know what it’s like to have lost something. We’ve all done it.”

