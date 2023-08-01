Raegan Joseph, left, and Alexa Hamilton display their Charity Miles app prototype at Tuesday’s SWVA Can Code event at UVA Wise. Joseph and Hamilton were among 70 students displaying what they learned during computer coding camps across 12 Southwest Virginia public school divisions this summer.
SWVA Can Code judges Adrienne Hood, John Bebber and Karen Carter study one of the 17 pitches for apps designed by Southwest Virginia students.
Home screen for Jumpy Goat app
Mike Still - Six Rivers Media
Raegan Joseph, left, and Alexa Hamilton display their Charity Miles app prototype at Tuesday’s SWVA Can Code event at UVA Wise. Joseph and Hamilton were among 70 students displaying what they learned during computer coding camps across 12 Southwest Virginia public school divisions this summer.
WISE — There are smartphone or tablet apps for a lot of tasks these days, whether you use Apple, Google, Android or other lesser-known operating systems.
More than 70 fifth-through-eighth grade students — from 12 Southwest Virginia school systems from Galax to Lee County — came to UVA Wise’s David J. Prior Convocation Center for Tuesday’s SWVA Can Code event to show why there is market space for even more apps.
With 38 phone/tablet apps exhibited — from recreation trail guides and mental health assistance to linking food pantries with food supplies and volunteers — 17 teams pitched their prototype apps to three judges from UVA Wise’s computer science department, the Appalachian Council for Innovation and the Southwest Virginia Public Education Consortium.
“This was a first for all of us,” said Heather Askea, Instructional Technology Coordinator with UVA Wise’s Center for Teaching Excellence.
Askea said Tuesday’s event was the culmination of 17 computer coding camps held across Virginia’s Region 7 of public school divisions. The college helped train camp instructors and provide Apple iPads where needed so camp students could learn the basics of coding.
Camp students also learned how to create concepts for particular apps before creating working prototypes to bring to Tuesday’s event.
Tables along the Prior Center’s concourse showed the range of potential software assistants for smartphone users. Norton Elementary School camp coach Jennifer McCall and John I. Burton High School coach Mike Brooks and their students brought two concepts: Venturefit, a guide to recreation along Norton’s hiking and biking trail system; and Charity Miles, an app to link physical activity to charitable giving.
As the judging part of the event started, judges heard pitches that came from students’ personal experiences and from brainstorming. Brystol Mullins of J.W. Adams Combine School in Wise County cited her experience with a relative confined to a nursing home as the inspiration for her Activity Buddies app. She showed how the prototype allows a hospitalized or institutionalized user to connect with volunteers wanting to visit them.
Mullins and several other presenters highlighted account security, age verification and parental control features in their prototypes.
Another app — LitterBug — allowed users to combine an app game with helping pick up trash in local parks. Developer Sunshine Wilson’s prototype was programmed with three parks in Big Stone Gap, and a user could earn ‘ecopoints’ for each item of trash they picked up in a location.
“That’s my app,” Wilson said, starting a closing line used by many of her competitors.
Jumpy Goat — an app designed by Union Middle School students Kenzie Stapleton, Piper Rodriguez, Ella Proulex and Layla McFadden — combined aspects of the comic strip “Calvin and Hobbes.” Parents give the app user rewards for doing their chores while the user gets entertained by the antics of a cute animal — in this case, a hopping mountain goat instead of a bouncing stuffed tiger.
The Jumpy Goat team earned a second place from the judging team, with Wythe County students Cale Porter and Tucker Voight receiving third place for their Counting Calories exercise monitoring app and Giles County students Ava Hollie and Cooper Boggess placing first for their Calm It stress relieving app.
Another J.W. Adams Combined School student, Gemma Sturgill, received the People’s Choice Award for her culinary Good Cooks app which was exhibited but not among those pitched to judges.
Askea said the winning team members will be receiving gift cards in the coming weeks. Hollie and Boggess’ first-place finish will see them presenting their app concept at meetings of the Appalachian Council for Innovation in August and the Virginia Society for Technology in Education in December. The winning teams also will work with professional web application designers to develop their prototype further and share their work at other events throughout the region.