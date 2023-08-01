WISE — There are smartphone or tablet apps for a lot of tasks these days, whether you use Apple, Google, Android or other lesser-known operating systems.

More than 70 fifth-through-eighth grade students — from 12 Southwest Virginia school systems from Galax to Lee County — came to UVA Wise’s David J. Prior Convocation Center for Tuesday’s SWVA Can Code event to show why there is market space for even more apps.

