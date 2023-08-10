BLOUNTVILLE — It likely won’t be as easy for students to receive flu shots in Sullivan County this year as it was in past years. The same goes for public school students across the state.
According to Sullivan County Regional Health Department Medical Director Stephen May, the new law all but requires a parent or legal guardian to be with the student when the shots are given.
That is in contrast to the old system of having parents or guardians to sign a permission form and send it to the school, according to a nurse over county school health services and May.
“We’re looking at all kind of strategies because we want the flu shots out,” May said Wednesday afternoon. The law, which he called convoluted as best, may prompt a creative response, such as a drive-thru flu clinic in the evening or on a weekend.
“So this is a huge impact on the care we are giving,” Diane Copas, a registered nurse who is school health services director for the school system, told the Board of Education during its work session Tuesday afternoon.
She said the during-school-hours mass school inoculation events done at county schools by the Sullivan County health department traditionally reach about one-fourth of the more than 8,000 county students.
Copas said because of the new law, the mass flu inoculations of students likely might not happen at all this year, and if they did would be on a much smaller scale or done in a different format, place and time.
May said “fully informed consent” means a parent or guardian, not others, be present with the student since giving a shot to a student without consent could result in suspension, revocation or non-renewal of a nurse’s license.
“Are we providing informed consent by just providing a consent form sent home from the school?” May asked. Copas said she’d like to work with or coordinate with Bristol, Tennessee, and Kingsport public schools on some sort of mass flu shot events.
The shift is a rough break since a tough flu season is projected and COVID cases are still occurring.
The law change also does away with the “mature minor” court rulings that had allowed children 14 and older to receive some shots without parental consent.
HAWKINS AFFECTED, TOO
Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixon said that neighboring school system has the same issue with the health department that serves it.
“As you may already be aware, the Mature Minor Doctrine Clarification Act has been enacted recently causing some changes for us as related to immunizations,” Hixon emailed Wednesday, quoting from the Johnson City-based Northeast Regional Health Office notice to him.
It covers seven counties of Northeast Tennessee except Sullivan: Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington.
“Due to the complexity of a school flu clinic, not having the parent present and relying on school staff to identify the child, our nursing staff feels that the benefits don’t outweigh the risk in this situation,” Hixon said, quoting form the statement.
“It is with deep regret and only after lots of consideration that we (Health Department) arrived that the decision not to offer the flu clinics in the schools this year. We are working to plan some events to make it convenient for children to get their flu vaccines.”
KINGSPORT STATEMENT
Kingsport Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said Wednesday said that system also would rely on the Sullivan County health department’s expertise.
“We provide the space for the health department to come and administer flu shots. Our nurses do not actually deliver those vaccinations,” True emailed. “The health department nurses do that. With that, procedures and protocols are at their discretion.
Usually, Copas said the health department in Sullivan County Schools alone would give 1,500 to 2,500 county student flu shots over a week, usually in October, not counting staff and faculty.
She said the health department couldn’t justify sending staff out for the smaller number of teachers and other employees at 15 county schools.
DRIVE-THRU FLU EVENTS CONSIDERED
Copas said options being discussed include the Sullivan health department giving the shots out in a so-called “drive-thru clinic” at a school on an evening or weekend.
Sullivan Director of Schools Chuck Carter said one scenario could be such a mass event in the West Ridge High School zone and other in the Sullivan East High School zone.
“This is absolutely a lick and a half to our community,” said Sullivan board member Mary Rouse, a former county and Bristol, Tennessee, principal. She said the faculty and staff, like students, are more prone to participate “if it’s provide there on site.”
The bill, House Bill 1380 and Senate Bill 111, was sponsored, respectively, by Rep. John Ragan, R-Oak Ridge, with Rep. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport, as one of 14 co-sponsors, and Sen. Janice Bowling, R-Tullahoma. The bills became Public Chapter 477, effective May 17.
The new law grew out of Republican backlash at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tennessee’s former vaccine chief, since dismissed in an action later challenged in court, distributed a memo to health care providers outlining the state’s existing policy on vaccinating teens without parental consent.