From left, Larry Elkins, Hawkins County Industrial Development Board; Stuart McWhorter, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development; Frank Freeman, COO and Symmco Tennessee president; Beth Krise, CEO and Symmco Pennsylvania president; John Bean; Frank Niceley, Tennessee state senator; Diana Harshbarger, U.S. representative; and Kathy Wise helped welcome Symmco to Phipps Bend Tuesday. Shown below is the future home of the new plant.
SURGOINSVILLE — Officials with the state of Tennessee revealed on Tuesday that Symmco Inc. will invest $13.1 million to complete its first expansion outside of Pennsylvania and locate new manufacturing operations at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park.
The news was announced at a ceremony attended by Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter.
Symmco, which was founded in 1952, specializes in the manufacturing of powdered metal for customer-engineered components and stock products. It serves various industries, including lawn and garden, medical, power transmission and others.
The company also performs secondary machining and in-house tool design. The new industry will create 86 jobs in the county over the next five years.
McWhorter said Tennessee enables companies to achieve greatness.
“With more than 2,600 manufacturing businesses across the state, Tennessee is positioned to provide companies like Symmco with the tools and resources needed to succeed,” McWhorter said. “We appreciate this company’s investment in Northeast Tennessee and welcome Symmco to Surgoinsville.”
Gov. Bill Lee was scheduled to take part in the ceremony, but he was unable to attend because of personal reasons.
“Tennessee’s strong business climate and skilled workforce continue to attract companies to every part of the state, and our rural communities are no exception,” Lee said in a news release. “I thank Symmco for its decision to invest in Hawkins County so that Tennesseans across the region can thrive.”
Beth Krise, CEO and Pennsylvania president of Symmco, said the company has a lot of clients in this area.
“It has been my dream for many years to expand our business to the Southern states and be closer to our major customers,” Krise said. “This expansion will not only bring jobs to the area but new powder metal press and furnace technology. I am excited to see this vision become reality.”
Krise said the decision to come to Tennessee was a no-brainer.
“It was easy for me,” Krise said. “I’ve been coming to Tennessee with these customers for a long time. So personally and professionally, I love the state. I love the people; I love the culture. Honestly, the culture here is very similar to our culture in Pennsylvania, which is what I think makes us successful. I think we will be successful here because without the relationships and the people and working together, we definitely would not be here today.”
Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee said the county’s skilled workforce and Symmco will complement one another.
“These jobs will be welcomed by our tremendous, highly skilled workforce that will meet and exceed the high standards of a company making the strongest and most durable powder metal products on the market,” Lee said. “They will also contribute greatly to our continued economic growth.”
Frank Freeman, the COO and Tennessee president for Symmco, said he is excited to become involved with the community.
“As a grandson of Hawkins County, I am proud to be a part of this project and to bring back skilled jobs to the area,” Freeman said. “Symmco has a diverse family-oriented and community-focused culture. We are excited to be a part of the Surgoinsville community.”
Many people and organizations were thanked for their involvement in making this happen, including the Hawkins County Industrial Board and NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership.
The ceremony was hosted on the property where the new business will be located.