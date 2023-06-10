Summer Wells family plans virtual-style vigil By TESSA WORLEY tworley@sixriversmedia.com Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Jun 10, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Near the intersection of Beech Creek Road and Lone Star Road, local residents hung a poster seeking information on the whereabouts of Summer Wells, who was reported missing on June 15, 2021. File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BEECH CREEK — The Summer Wells family is collecting tributes to include in a video honoring Summer that will be published on June 15, the second anniversary of her disappearance.Tim Mullins, the media liaison for the Wells family, said they have already received tributes from across the world.Respectful tribute examples include thoughtful words, poems and drawings. Tributes should be emailed to HonorSummerWells@gmail.com.There is no deadline for sending in tributes. Any sent-in after the completion of the video will still be shared on or after the anniversary.For more information, watch the video the family posted at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R1TWI0lt-VU. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Film Industry Media And Communication Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Follow Tessa Worley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Summer Wells Timeline Don Wells, TBI talk about Summer Wells ahead of second anniversary of disappearance Summer Wells family plans virtual-style vigil Overturned tractor-trailer on I-26 Anchor from USS Randolph arrives in Missouri Kingsport to begin sewer improvements along Main Street next week ON AIR Local Events Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.