Summer sign (copy)

Near the intersection of Beech Creek Road and Lone Star Road, local residents hung a poster seeking information on the whereabouts of Summer Wells, who was reported missing on June 15, 2021.

 File photo

BEECH CREEK — The Summer Wells family is collecting tributes to include in a video honoring Summer that will be published on June 15, the second anniversary of her disappearance.

Tim Mullins, the media liaison for the Wells family, said they have already received tributes from across the world.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you