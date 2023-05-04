BLOUNTVILLE — If you’ve ever wanted to own an old farmhouse at the edge of a large high school campus just off Interstate 81 and the Kingsport city limits, Sullivan County Schools soon will have an opportunity for you.
And if you’d like to see more renovations and repairs at Sullivan East High School, Mary Hughes Elementary, Indian Springs Elementary and Sullivan Gardens Elementary, school officials are making plans for that, too.
Both decisions came in 7-0 votes Thursday evening at the regular board meeting in Blountville, following a work session beforehand.
HENRY HARR ROAD FARMHOUSE
The school board declared about two acres at the northern edge of the West Ridge High School campus off Exit 63 surplus and, when Tennessee approves, selling the property. It is along Henry Harr Road, near the Second Harvest Food Bank and a Kingsport water tower.
The sale, which officials said likely would be in July, would be through an online internet auction similar to the one used to sell the former Colonial Heights Middle School last year.
Buyers are to have three options: bid on about an acre Lot 1 including the old house and four-car garage, bid on an adjoining Lot 2 acre or so or bid on both. To get both, the high bid would have to be 10% higher than the combined bids on lots 1 and 2.
In the work session beforehand, Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski, board Chairman Randall Jones and Maintenance Supervisor Charlie Hubbard said folks were already expressing interest in buying the properties individually and as a pair, with proposed uses to be residential or a bed and breakfast.
“The vacant lot is a really good lot,” Jones said. “There’s a lot of interest.”
Rafalowski said the school system would advertise the internet sale in local newspapers and other methods.
The sale of the property, which is west of a proposed new West Ridge secondary access road, could help generate funds needed for the access road and other capital improvement needs.
SCHOOL IMPROVEMENTS
The board also decided to switch gears in using some of its ESSER 3.0 funds, part of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief from COVID-19 funds from the federal government.
Because a proposed heating and cooling project at Mary Hughes Elementary School bid had a completion that missed the federal deadline for spending the funds, Rafalowski explained that freed up some ESSER 3.0 money.
So she recommended, and the board approved, revisiting proposals put together by Kingsport architect Dineen West for other upgrades to Mary Hughes, Sullivan East High and Indian Springs Elementary. However, Mary Hughes Principal Randy Gentry said he was afraid the old furnace at Mary Hughes might not make it through another winter.
Board member and County Commissioner Mark Ireson added renovating Sullivan Gardens Elementary so students would not have to go outside to get to the cafeteria, with permission of Assistant Chairman Michael Hughes and Jones, who made and seconded the motion for Rafalowski’s recommendation.
The approved motion also mentions the school board requesting a school bond to fund school capital needs not covered by the ESSER 3.0 funds or unable to be done with ESSER money because of ESSER deadlines.
Jones said County Commissioner Hershel Glover recently pointed out the BOE hadn’t taken action to finish a 2015 “Master Facility Planning Report” done in the administration of Director Jubal Yennie by then-consultant DeYong-Richter.
“I do appreciate Commissioner Glover reminding me we hadn’t concluded the Master Facility Plan,” Jones said.
IN OTHER ACTION
• The board also voted 7-0 to approve “leasing” the First Christian Church of Bluff City parking lot, for use by Bluff City Elementary, at an up-front cost of $37,000 to be paid from the 2023-24 budget. The lease is for a 20-year period and says the church would maintain the lot, including striping and sealing.
• The board also got a glimpse at the local funding for the 2023-24 budget, via a 4:09 p.m. Wednesday email from Sullivan County Accounts and Budgets Director Larry Bailey that Rafalowski shared with the board.
The county local funding estimate provided to Rafalowski is about $200,000 short of the current local funding and Tennessee funding, but Rafalowski and Jones said they worry about the plan to shift about $3.5 million of the $37.5 million in local funding from county property tax to local option sales tax.
They said the shift could spell trouble if sales tax revenues take a dive, leaving the commission to come up with mid-year measures to get the money and potentially blaming a future property tax increase on the school system.
Further, Rafalowski and Jones during the work session said the proposal, which represents more than $9 million in sales tax revenue going to Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City schools in place of property tax revenue, would be less suitable for funding permanent pay increases, including proposed support staff pay increase plan.
Rafalowski said she was unwilling to propose expenditures for 2023-24 and that the board would have a called meeting sometime before the next regular voting meeting June. 8.
Under a private act, the local school funding is determined by the county, specifically the commission’s Budget Committee, not the school system.