KINGSPORT — One man was killed and another seriously injured in a four-vehicle crash on East Stone Drive late Wednesday morning.
According to a news release from Tom Patton of the Kingsport Police Department, patrol officers responded to the scene of a crash near Bowater Drive at approximately 11:25 a.m.
Due to the serious nature of the incident, the KPD's Traffic Unit was called to investigate. Its findings are as follows:
A 1990 Ford Mustang, driven and solely occupied by Grady Bell, Kingsport, 80, was westbound on East Stone Drive behind a 2011 Nissan Versa, driven and solely occupied by Frank A. Underwood, Bristol, Tennessee, 59. For unknown reasons, the Mustang struck the Versa in the rear.
Following the initial impact, the Mustang veered left into oncoming traffic, then struck an eastbound 2007 Ford Edge sport utility vehicle, driven by David W. Beavers, Church Hill, 33, and containing three additional occupants. The Mustang finally came to rest after colliding head-on with an eastbound 2001 Nissan Frontier pickup, driven by Richard S. Mumpower, Bristol, Tennessee, 52.
Bell was killed in the crash. Mumpower sustained major injuries and was transported by Sullivan County EMS to a local hospital. No other motorists involved in the crash were injured. The Edge and the Versa sustained functional damage, but were able to be driven away. The Mustang and the Frontier had to be towed from the scene.
Traffic in the area remained heavily congested for several hours while first responders and investigators worked at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation by the KPD Traffic Unit, and no further details will be released at this time, Patton said.