KPD badge

KINGSPORT — One man was killed and another seriously injured in a four-vehicle crash on East Stone Drive late Wednesday morning. 

According to a news release from Tom Patton of the Kingsport Police Department, patrol officers responded to the scene of a crash near Bowater Drive at approximately 11:25 a.m.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you