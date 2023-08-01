Pratt's reopening for five days before Easter

The iconic Indian, originally from Big John's on Memorial Boulevard, stands watch over Pratt's on Stone Drive in Kingsport.

KINGSPORT -- The manager at Pratt's BBQ, Catering & Honey Glazed Hams said staff members walked in on a burglary after the suspect sat inside for more than five hours.

Karen Poff, Pratt’s BBQ manager, said according to the business’s security cameras, the suspect broke into the restaurant by breaking a window sometime between 2 and 3 a.m. Sunday.

