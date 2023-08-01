featured Staff interrupted Pratt’s burglary TESSA WORLEY tworley@sixriversmedia.com Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Aug 1, 2023 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email The iconic Indian, originally from Big John's on Memorial Boulevard, stands watch over Pratt's on Stone Drive in Kingsport. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT -- The manager at Pratt's BBQ, Catering & Honey Glazed Hams said staff members walked in on a burglary after the suspect sat inside for more than five hours.Karen Poff, Pratt’s BBQ manager, said according to the business’s security cameras, the suspect broke into the restaurant by breaking a window sometime between 2 and 3 a.m. Sunday.“This guy did not care that he broke the window wide open and sat here for hours,” Poff said. “He was very comfortable in this building.”When Pratt’s staff came in later that morning, they heard sawing noises, which was the burglar sawing into the restaurant’s safe.According to the Kingsport Police log, the burglary was reported around 8:04 a.m. Poff said the burglar stole over $3,000, ransacked her office and damaged property, including doors. Poff said the burglary hurt the business substantially.“We're a small family-owned business,” Poff said, “if you stole $50 from us, it would impact us, but to steal as much as this guy stole has completely hurt this business.”Pratt’s still opened on Sunday but had a delayed start for their buffet because employees had to wait two hours to go inside. Poff said she is thankful for their customers.“We just want to thank our customers Sunday for waiting on the buffet and being patient with us as we got everything going,” Poff said. “Our customers are great.”A Kingsport Police Department spokesman said it is still an active investigation and detectives are investigating. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Follow Tessa Worley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Phlebotomy class starting in Kingsport Sept. 7 Staff interrupted Pratt’s burglary Northeast offering certified clinical medical assistant course Emory & Henry offers academic credit for hiking the Appalachian Trail Flo Rida headlines ETSU fall concert ON AIR Local Events