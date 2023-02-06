NASHVILLE — No 11th-hour candidates emerged for Kingsport City School superintendent Friday, leaving the field at six including the person holding the position on an interim basis.
The Nashville-based Tennessee School Boards Association advertised the position and collected applicants.
Under a contract with the Kingsport Board of Education, TSBA is to present a list of three recommended candidates to be interviewed by the board, although the board also can choose to interview other candidates.
The same six were the applicants of record Friday afternoon, Feb. 3, although the deadline was 11:59 p.m. that day. They are comprised of one from Kingsport, two from Virginia, one from Ohio, one from Oklahoma and one from Texas.
As previously reported, the six are:
1. Jaime Cole, former superintendent, Northampton County Public Schools, Machipongo, Virginia.
2. Jerry Gibson, superintendent, Galveston ISD (Independent School District), Galveston, Texas.
3. Chris Hampton, interim superintendent, Kingsport City Schools, and on leave as Dobyns-Bennett High School principal.
4. William Horniak, senior consultant for CM & OE, Maximum Potential Inc., Dayton, Ohio.
5. Kelly Linkenhoker, principal, Radford City Public Schools, Radford, Virginia.
6. Scott Paul, (no photo available) secondary mathematics curriculum coordinator, Oklahoma City Public Schools, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
WHAT'S NEXT?
The Board of Education's plan is meet with TSBA Executive Director Tammy Grissom at the board's regular meeting Monday, Feb. 13.
The board has been split on the question of having one-on-one interviews with each of chosen candidates, possibly behind closed doors, and a joint interview with the five-member board in a public meeting.
Supporting the one-on-one interviews were Vice President Todd Golden and members Julie Byers and Jim Welch, while wanting only an open board interview were President Melissa Woods and member Brandon Fletcher.
It was unclear at a Jan. 26 work session whether the proposed one-on-one sessions would be open or closed to the public, although Welch and later Golden said they had no problem with others being present to listen to the interviews.
Grissom has said the board should only interview candidates as a body and in public, although City Attorney Bart Rowlett in a letter to the board Jan. 30 said closed interviews with individual board members would be legal, based on a 1999 Tennessee Attorney General's opinion Kingsport sought over such private meetings with a consultant.
Grissom also recommended the board ask the same questions of each candidate, but Golden and Byers said they wanted latitude in asking some questions but not all and/or additional questions.
Come back to the online edition of the Kingsport Times News or read the Tuesday print edition for any updates on this story.