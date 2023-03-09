NASHVILLE − Olivier Nkamhoua wasn’t fooled.

The Tennessee basketball forward fell back in the defense and swatted an Ole Miss lob attempt away. Santiago Vescovi scampered to save it, then got his reward 60 feet away seconds later with a long 3-pointer to break a late first-half tie.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you