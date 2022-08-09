NICKELSVILLE — The school year will start with new backpacks and supplies for many Scott County students, thanks to the Scott County Rotary Club.

Rotarians gathered clothing, school supplies and backpacks for local students Tuesday, Aug. 9, and delivered the items to Nickelsville Elementary School as part of the club’s annual Back-to-School Project.

