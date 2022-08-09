NICKELSVILLE — The school year will start off with new backpacks and supplies for many Scott County students, thanks to the Scott County Rotary Club.
The club gathered clothing, school supplies and backpacks for local students Tuesday, Aug. 9, and it delivered them to Nickelsville Elementary School as part of the club’s annual Back-to-School Project.
School administrators are asked to consider which students might need such items at the end of each school year, a press release from the rotary club said. Forms are then sent home to the families and are returned to the rotary club. From there, the rotary club gathers needed clothes, shoes, hygiene products, school supplies and more.
“We are pleased to support the needs of the students in Scott County schools through our Back-to-School project,” club President Roger Lane said in the release. “Our Rotary motto ‘Service Above Self’ is demonstrated through the efforts of Rotarians and community members working together to implement an important project for our students. We hope this will make returning to school a little easier for them.”
More than 185 children across Scott County will receive items as part of the project, which first started with the New Clothes for Kids Program in 2000, the release said. In 2006, the club started its own Back-to-School Project, which continues today.
The Back-to-School Project is funded primarily through the annual Charity Dinner sponsored by the Scott County Rotary Club, the release said. The annual shoe fund, another annual project for the rotary club, also assists in the purchase of shoes for local students.