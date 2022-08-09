NICKELSVILLE — The school year will start off with new backpacks and supplies for many Scott County students, thanks to the Scott County Rotary Club.

The club gathered clothing, school supplies and backpacks for local students Tuesday, Aug. 9, and it delivered them to Nickelsville Elementary School as part of the club’s annual Back-to-School Project.

