GATE CITY — Unpaved roads may be glorified in country songs, but for many people who live on them in Scott County, they create problems that aren’t worth the bit of nostalgia outside their front door.
That’s why the Scott County Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to send a letter to the governor as well as its state senator at its monthly meeting on Wednesday.
The board heard from Gate City resident Richard Gillenwater, who returned to yet another BOS meeting on Wednesday to ask for help in paving his road. Gillenwater lives on Ball Field Road where, he said, the road is an ongoing issue.
“A school bus travels this road twice a day,” Gillenwater said. “Today a school bus is going to have trouble getting back down these roads for two reasons: We’ve had a lot of rain and our roads are destroyed. There is also a lot of vegetation growing out over the road now.”
The Virginia Department of Transportation scraped Gillenwater’s unpaved road, he said, but that hasn’t solved the issues.
“It’s a good thing until it comes the next rain and it’s worse,” Gillenwater said. “It stirs all that stuff up and the rain comes and washes it into the ditch. It’s like the old saying that doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results is the definition of crazy. That’s what we have on these roads. We do the same thing over and over and it’s the same results.”
Supervisor Stefanie Addington said she was familiar with that area of unpaved road and submitted a VDOT help ticket requesting work be done there as well.
“What was washed in (the ditch) was as deep as my leg,” Addington said. “They scrape it and it all washes right back in there. The help tickets are our only avenue at this point.”
The recent rain hasn’t helped matters, Gillenwater said.
“Scott County is very, very fortunate that we did not have the flooding of Buchanan County and Eastern Kentucky,” Gillenwater said. “But we realize it can happen in Scott County. The rain we’ve had may not be normal, but people live on these roads and have to get out, go to work and pick up family. Some of them don’t have four-wheel-drive vehicles. My sister can’t even get to my house.”
The roads may be local, but the solution is not, according to Chairman Danny Mann.
“It’s really out of our control. We don’t fund any roads,” Mann said. “It all comes through the state. If they’re not going to do it, it ain’t going to get done. VDOT’s hands are tied too. It’s a funding thing.”
Scott County has the second-highest number of unpaved roads in Virginia, with about 280, behind only Loudon County, which has 300 unpaved roads.
However, Preservation Virginia added Loudon County’s unpaved rural roads to the list of the state’s most endangered historic sites. The Virginia Department of Historic Resources also declared them eligible for listing on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places. In 2019, a documentary about America’s routes on the preservation of Loudoun’s historic unpaved roads won an Emmy. Loudon County also offers an online map of its unpaved roads for those interested in traveling the routes rooted in history.
“(Loudon County) has a different soil type, different grade,” Supervisor Jeremy Herron said. “They don’t have runoff like we do here.”
VDOT’s reduction in employees also has an impact, Herron said.
In 2009, VDOT responded to a $4.6 billion shortfall in transportation funds with the “Blueprint to the Future,” its website states. The plan included reducing the agency’s number of employees by hundreds and closing various rest stops, offices and more.
“When they closed (the Nickelsville location), that simply did away with manpower,” Herron, who represents the Third District, said. “There is nobody there to work on it. A lot of these unpaved roads are in District 3. They are around Midway, Twin Springs, Nickelsville. Probably 70% of unpaved roads are in District 3.
“In my opinion, the board needs to do something. We need to send a letter to the governor or something and have them rework that blueprint plan. … We need extra funds simply because we have unpaved roads.”
This isn’t the first time the BOS has penned letters to state leaders in Richmond.
In 2020, the board approved a letter asking the Virginia legislature to allow Scott County to reallocate funds from primary road maintenance to secondary road maintenance as needed. Board members also approved a resolution to be sent to the other rural counties in Southwest Virginia in hopes they would join in the request for secondary road upgrades.
To view a map of Scott County’s unpaved roads, go to www.virginiaroads.org.