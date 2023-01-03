KINGSPORT — Local school system fire sprinkler systems and other pipes burst in historically low temperatures over the Christmas weekend, setting in motion water cleanups in schools across the region.

However, things have heated up both literally with the weather and figuratively with government officials’ complaints about TVA’s rolling blackouts, which some local school officials say probably contributed to the frozen water woes.

Tim Burchett

Burchett
Dominick Kasmauskas

Kasmauskas
Andy True

Dr. Andy True, Kingsport City Schools assistant superintendent of administration
Volunteer Little Theater flooded from burst sprinkler

Volunteer High School in Hawkins County was among four schools that had frozen water issues, which the head of the school system said were caused by the frigid temperatures and TVA’s rolling blackouts on the peak days of the cold temperatures. This photo shows the Little Theater flooding near the stage Christmas Eve.

Matt Hixson

Hixson
Charlie Hubbard

Hubbard

