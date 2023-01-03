KINGSPORT — Local school system fire sprinkler systems and other pipes burst in historically low temperatures over the Christmas weekend, setting in motion water cleanups in schools across the region.
However, things have heated up both literally with the weather and figuratively with government officials’ complaints about TVA’s rolling blackouts, which some local school officials say probably contributed to the frozen water woes.
In addition, Tennessee U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, R-2nd, is among elected officials across the Volunteer State issuing a call for TVA, headquartered in his hometown of Knoxville, to provide answers about the blackouts and to find answers to avoid them in the future.
TVA reported some coal and natural gas power plants failed during a record-high demand for power over the Christmas weekend. The National Weather Service described the prolonged single-digit temperatures as a once-in-a-generation cold event.
TVA officials said they plan to have answers and a strategy to avoid blackouts without risking a crash of the electrical grid, which it said was avoided by the use of rolling blackouts.
SPRINKLERS NOT AT FAULT
“It is not the fault of a fire sprinkler system when it freezes. We don’t want people afraid of fire sprinkler systems, but rather care for them,” said Dominick Kasmauskas, regional director of membership services and chapter support for the American Fire Sprinkler Association (AFSA).
The Bloomingdale resident is from New York, a former volunteer firefighter, and has been active with the association more than 20 years.
“The building and fire codes are clear in that wet-pipe fire sprinkler systems are to be maintained at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or warmer. The fire code also directs building owners to inspect their buildings for changes prior to the onset of colder weather,” Kasmauskas said last week.
Water freezes at 32 degrees.
“Now, I agree this was an unusual event at near zero degrees Fahrenheit for two nights; however, let’s hope this serves as a warning for winters going forward.”
PROBLEMS AT FORMER NORTH HIGH
In Kingsport, a sprinkler ruptured in the unused and unheated portion of the former Sullivan North High School.
Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True Thursday said no other major water leaks or problems occurred in Kingsport City Schools buildings.
“We have gone in and repaired sprinklers that did have issues Christmas night,” True said last week, for the time being declining comment on future plans if frigid temperatures again hit the area.
Kasmauskas said one option for buildings that are unheated is to drain the sprinklers, which he said is intentional “impairment” of the system so it doesn’t freeze.
However, the building must be put under a “fire watch” during which police, fire and other officials, including the fire marshal, are notified that no automatic sprinkler is operating, and an impairment coordinator must oversee the process. Also, he said a person must check the building frequently for any signs of fire.
He said that is part of the International Fire Code and other fire prevention standards.
Such a watch was conducted in 2009 at Volunteer High School in Hawkins County until a new sprinkler system could be installed.
“Regardless of the age of the sprinkler system, you can shut it down,” Kasmauskas said.
Another option in some situations is a heat trace, basically a heated pipe wrap like some homeowners use, but he said that usually is for parking garages and limited areas that may freeze in extreme temperatures.
He also said sprinkler systems that leak or burst at the head, the area where heat is supposed to cause the sprinkler to go off, should be inspected because that area shouldn’t be bursting any more than the line leading to it.
HAWKINS, SULLIVAN FROZEN WATER WOES
Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson said Thursday that he has no doubt the so-called rolling blackouts TVA mandated for local power providers to conserve power contributed to sprinkler issues at Volunteer. The county schools are served by TVA provider Holston Electric Cooperative.
Hixson said he has not heard directly from TVA but he talked with an official of the local provider.
“I spoke with Holston Electric Cooperative,” Hixson said Friday. “They are working on a plan to notify us should rolling blackouts be needed in the future.”
A sprinkler near the Little Theater flooded the portion adjoining the stage and a nearby hallway.
Bulls Gap School, Church Hill Middle and Cherokee High also had frozen water issues, with Volunteer and Bulls Gap having professional restoration experts to fix the aftermath.
Automated heating systems, set to override normal lower heating settings when schools are not occupied, sometimes don’t reset to the higher temperatures after a power outage.
“The blackouts did contribute because they disrupted the warming cycles all of our computer-controlled thermostats run on,” Hixson wrote Thursday morning.
Other systems with frozen water issues included Bristol Tennessee Schools, Greeneville City Schools and Sullivan County Schools.
Charlie Hubbard, maintenance supervisor for Sullivan County Schools, said last week that initially the only frozen water issue was a small sink at Mary Hughes Elementary — until the mid-week thaw had two backflows freeze at Sullivan East High School, another outside water freezing issue at Indian Springs Elementary and a classroom leak at Rock Springs Elementary.
At the West Ridge High Annex, the former vocational wing of the former Sullivan Central High, he said an unused clothes washer hookup hidden away in a closet froze and started to leak.
Of all those, he said the Rock Springs leak may have been at least partly caused by the rolling blackouts. Rock Springs and Mary Hughes are on Brightridge Power, a TVA provider based in Johnson City, while West Ridge is on TVA provider Bristol Tennessee Essential Services and Indian Springs on AEP-Appalachian Power, which did not have rolling blackouts.
TVA RESPONSE
“What I can tell you is that over the next few weeks we will conduct a full review of the event to determine successes and opportunities,” wrote Scott Fiedler of TVA media relations in Chattanooga, in an email last week. “Once completed, the review will allow us to provide facts, and our actions to prevent this from happening. It is important to know that this is the first time we have done this in our 90-year history.”
According to accounts in The Tennessean and other media outlets, in 2021 TVA indicated it would take temperatures of negative 10 across the Tennessee River Valley for it to have to use all of its generators at once. Further, rolling blackouts would be unlikely unless a nuclear unit suddenly went offline.
Fielder also cited the frigid weekend being a once-in-a-generation event and referred further questions about the rolling blackouts to a Dec. 28 news release titled “TVA Accepts Responsibility, Starts Full Review.”
It said in part:
“We at TVA take full responsibility for the impact we had on our customers. We never want to impact anyone’s energy at any time. This is not the way we want to serve our communities and customers.
“We are conducting a thorough review of what occurred and why. We are committed to sharing these lessons learned and — more importantly — the corrective actions we take in the weeks ahead to ensure we are prepared to manage significant events in the future.”
The statement recounted that “with sustained record-breaking cold temperatures and high winds, winter storm Elliott strained power grids across the nation late last week.”
Without the rolling blackouts, TVA previously said the entire electric grid could have crashed, leaving customers with no power at all for an extended time in frigid temperatures.
During a 24-hour period on Dec. 23, TVA supplied more power than at any other time in its nearly 90-year history. This event also produced the highest winter power peak in TVA history.
“It was also the first time in TVA’s 90-year history that we’ve had to direct targeted load curtailments due to extreme power demand,” the statement said.
“On two occasions during a 24-hour period, TVA directed local power companies to reduce power consumption. On Friday, Dec. 23, a 5 percent system-wide power consumption reduction for two hours and 15 minutes. And on Saturday, Dec. 24, a system-wide power consumption reduction in 5-10 percent curtailments for 5 hours and 40 minutes. Most of the local power companies were able to target power reductions that impacted customers for relatively short durations. We greatly appreciate their partnership and support throughout this event.
“We will learn from this unprecedented event and are committed to providing you with the reliable service you expect and deserve.”