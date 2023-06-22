KINGSPORT — Saturday’s Juneteenth celebration in Kingsport drew about 1,500 downtown, including a Unity Walk that morning and an afternoon and evening full of activities and music.
Vanessa Bennett of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce Monday afternoon estimated 1,500 attended throughout the day.
Other Juneteenth celebrations were held in Big Stone Gap, in Bristol, Virginia, and Emory & Henry College in Emory, Virginia.
MODERN DIVERSITY
Ron Carson of Pennington Gap participated in an afternoon “Barbershop Talk” session just west of the Kingsport Center for Higher Education. He is vice chairman of the 400 Years of African American History Commission. He said on a recent trip to Washington, D.C.’s National History Day on the Mall he saw a diverse group of children of Asian, Black, white and other races and heritages.
“I have great hopes,” Carson told the group from a stage at the event. “Fifty years ago, you wouldn’t have had that.”
He urged young Blacks to treasure the importance of documenting and presenting the history of their race to themselves and future generations.
“Know your history. Talk to your grandparents and parents to know where you come from and where you’re going,” Carson said.
Carson and the other panelists in the session gave other advice to Black Americans in a question-and-answer format with “Sterl the Pearl,” a popular DJ from Knoxville who voices some University of Tennessee athletic events.
Other activities included Zulu Connection stilt walkers, who enamored the children who walked or ran under the stilts, helped by Greek steppers and drummers; GellyBall; cornhole; miniature golf; and musical talent, including local singers and performers of gospel, rap, rhythm and blues, and reggae. Live music was by De Lions of Jah, Tobias Tisdale, Markevis Johnson, Josh Releford and Zacchae’us Dukes.
Umoja representatives from Johnson City also attended.
Others taking part in the “Barbershop Talk” were the Rev. Baron Braan, Anthony Johnson, Bishop Ronnie Collins and T.R. Dunn, with the underlying theme how male barbers in Kingsport and elsewhere often were and still are positive role models and influences for young Black males.
“You’d be surprised how many of the world’s problems were solved in a barber shop,” said Kingsport native and Chattanooga transplant Calvin Sneed, a book and article writer on bridges and retired television anchor who still fills in at a Chattanooga TV station.
WHAT IS JUNETEENTH?
Juneteenth, a legal federal, state and county holiday, is observed June 19, but it is commonly celebrated the third Saturday of June.
The holiday commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Its roots go back to an order issued by Union Major Gen. Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865, proclaiming freedom for enslaved Blacks in Texas who to that point had not learned of their freedom.
The Civil War had ended on April 9 of that year and the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing slaves in the Confederate states, had been issued two years prior by President Abraham Lincoln.
Originating in Galveston, Juneteenth grew across the states and over the years and became a federal holiday in 2021, a Tennessee holiday in May and a Sullivan County one in May following a 17-4 vote, with three absent, by the Sullivan County Commission.
OTHER ACTIVITIES
During afternoon activities, attendees also could learn about the history of Black fashion and hair, with those 12 and younger eligible for some haircuts or hair styles.
Participants also could enjoy the musical performances, and marvel at the performers on stilts. Food trailers and booths by various community organizations also were part of the festivities. Groups with tents ranged from Holston Habitat for Humanity to the Sullivan County Democratic Party and the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition.
During the event, the Sullivan County Commission also received a certificate from the Upper East Tennessee NAACP for making Juneteenth an official county holiday in a May 18 vote.
Public officials in attendance included Kingsport City Manager Chris McCart, Mayor Pat Shull, who spoke, Alderman Darrell Duncan, Alderwoman Betsy Cooper, Kingsport Chamber President Miles Burdine and Northeast State Community College President Jeff McCord.
OPPOSITION TO HOLIDAY DESIGNATION
Commissioner Joe Carr of Kingsport opted to have the resolution withdrawn from the commission’s May 18 meeting consent agenda, arguing against Juneteenth as a county holiday. Joining Carr in voting no were Commissioners Joe McMurray of Kingsport, Hershel Glover of Piney Flats and Jessica Means of Indian Springs.
Absent from the meeting that night was Daniel Horne, while present for much of the meeting but absent during the vote were Larry Crawford, father of state Rep. and former Commissioner John Crawford, and Andrew Cross.
SULLIVAN COUNTY RECOGNIZED
County Commissioners John Gardner and Archie Pierce, both of Kingsport, accepted a proclamation from the Upper East Tennessee NAACP and a coin from Carson of the 400 Years of African American History Commission.
Gardner is chairman pro tem of the commission and was there in place of Mayor Richard Venable, who was out of town Saturday.
Carr, the most outspoken of the four who cast no votes, has argued the holiday is “woke,” has nothing to do with Tennessee and should not be a county holiday.
His statements and opposition to making Juneteenth a county holiday drew national media attention and sparked local controversy and discussion over the issue.
Also speaking at the event was Saniya Gay, a rising junior at Delaware State University and the first national student ambassador for the 400-Year Commission.
In an interview after her speech, Gay, a Baltimore native, said she learned of the county commission vote and Carr’s opposition to recognizing the holiday when she arrived Saturday morning.
“That’s crazy,” Gay said.
Kingsport and the county government also issued and presented Saturday proclamations for Juneteenth.
SPONSORS
Sponsors of the event included Eastman Chemical Co., whose employee Tanya Foreman chaired the event. Foreman’s daughter, Janiya Johnson, was master of ceremonies for the show on Black hair and fashion spanning the 20th and early 21st centuries.
Other sponsors were Eastman Credit Union, First Horizon Bank, Powell Valley Bank, Douthat Insurance, HOPE or Help Our Potential Evolve, the Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Agency, the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, Wheelhouse Print and Design and Ballad Health, as well as the 400 Years of African American History Commission.