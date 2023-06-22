KINGSPORT — Saturday’s Juneteenth celebration in Kingsport drew about 1,500 downtown, including a Unity Walk that morning and an afternoon and evening full of activities and music.

Vanessa Bennett of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce Monday afternoon estimated 1,500 attended throughout the day.

