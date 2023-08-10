ALCOA — A two-day undercover operation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Human Trafficking Unit resulted in the arrest of seven men, including one from Rogersville, accused of seeking illicit sex from minors.
TBI worked with the Alcoa Police Department and the 5th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office to complete this operation.
The undercover operation aimed at addressing human trafficking in East Tennessee. The operation also focused on identifying individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors.
Starting on Aug. 4, authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases.
The operation resulted in the arrest of seven men, who were all booked into the Blount County Jail, including:
Kenneth Price, 61, of Rogersville, was charged with one count of Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act and held on a $35,000 bond.
Rene Gonzalez, 44, of Sevierville, was charged with one count of Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act and held on a $25,000 bond.
Hardkkumar Patel, 32, of Knoxville, was charged with one count of Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act and held on a $25,000 bond.
Jorge Pickens, 21, of Knoxville, was charged with one count of Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act and held on a $25,000 bond.
Bradford Hartman, 34, of Maryville, was charged with one count of Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act and held on a $35,000 bond.
Jeremiah Williams, 23, of Knoxville, was charged with one count of Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act and held on a $35,000 bond.
Chethan Ranganatha, 40, of Knoxville, was charged with one count of Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act and held on a $35,000 bond.
The operation also worked to identify potential trafficking victims. Two adult women were cited and offered housing and counseling services through Grow Free Tennessee, a program of the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking.
For more information about human trafficking and law enforcement’s actions to address the issue in Tennessee, go online to www.ITHasToStop.com.