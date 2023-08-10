Crime logo police lights
ALCOA — A two-day undercover operation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Human Trafficking Unit resulted in the arrest of seven men, including one from Rogersville, accused of seeking illicit sex from minors.

TBI worked with the Alcoa Police Department and the 5th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office to complete this operation.

