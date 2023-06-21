MOUNTAIN CITY — Mountain City Council’s recent decision not to permit a Fourth of July parade this year has hit residents hard, some for and many more against the surprising news.
As expected, locals wasted no time to weigh in on the matter flooding social media in response to the news, some defending the decisions and others committing to and promising some kind of celebratory presence on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, the nation’s Independence Day.
As reported in its June 14 edition, The Tomahawk in Mountain City explained that the city council’s decision came as the result of what it saw as late notice from the Johnson County Chamber of Commerce, which has been handling the organizing and hosting of the annual parade for years.
Chamber President Gena Meade said the organization is not hosting the event due to the ongoing construction at Mountain City Elementary School on Donnelly Street, the routine parade staging location. Meade explained that the Chamber finalized its decision at its meeting in mid-May, prompting a discussion and subsequent cancellation of the parade by the town council on June 6.
Spreading like wildfire, the news did not sit well with many local residents, especially the sizable number of local veterans represented by organizations such as the local VFW.
“Are you kidding me?! That is ridiculous!!” one Facebook post by Deb Yates-Hardy stated, followed by a barrage of comments from residents near and far.
“Seems they don’t appreciate our veterans!! I know the veterans look forward to this parade,” wrote Billye Jo Harrison.
Charlie South posted, “What on earth is wrong with these people? The 4th of July parade should go on regardless!”
An often-heard voice in town, Chad Greever, quickly responded and, in part, stated, “The problem, at the end of the day, is this boils down to a government entity deciding something wasn’t going to happen, and then telling an organization of former combat veterans (and some private citizens) to deal with it. Their word is law!!! There will be no discussion, there will be no disagreement, there will be no other options. You will bend the knee and submit. Period. Over Independence Day…think about that.”
Following the breaking news about the parade cancellation he read in The Tomahawk, local VFW commander Dan Parsons sprang into action and immediately reached out to the players involved, at one point stating, “We will have a parade no matter what.”
Approaching Mountain City Mayor Jerry Jordan, Parsons explained that the VFW and all its members, along with local supporters, “are ready to handle all the logistics and hosting a parade.”
The mayor’s answer that “the council has already voted, and that its decision is final” only added fuel to the already fast-spreading effort to have some kind of event on the city’s roads to celebrate Independence Day in small-town America.
The Tomahawk reached out to Mayor Jordan for comment on Sunday afternoon. “It’s not that we don’t want a parade,” Jordan said. “It’s just that there is not enough time to get this event organized, and we felt it would be too much to handle for someone who has never done it.”
At the same time, Jordan did express his desire to reach out to the council and see if another discussion about the parade could be held, which subsequently led to an announcement that “The Mountain City Council will discuss the matter at a special called meeting scheduled for Tuesday, June 27, at 9 a.m. following the final reading of the budget.”
Locals are invited to express their thoughts and plans to host the parade, but Jordan cautioned, “It does not necessarily mean we will allow a parade. We just have to see what happens.”
The Tomahawk will continue its coverage and report on this developing news.