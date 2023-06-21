2022 4th of July

Classic cars on Main Street during the 2022 Mountain City Fourth of July Parade.

 Tamas Mondovics

MOUNTAIN CITY — Mountain City Council’s recent decision not to permit a Fourth of July parade this year has hit residents hard, some for and many more against the surprising news.

As expected, locals wasted no time to weigh in on the matter flooding social media in response to the news, some defending the decisions and others committing to and promising some kind of celebratory presence on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, the nation’s Independence Day.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you