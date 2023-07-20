WISE, Va. — Symphony of the Mountains is back for its 11th annual Symphony by the Lake at UVA Wise on Saturday, July 22.

With this year’s theme, “From the Alps to the Appalachians,” the symphony — led by conductor Cornelia Laemmli Orth — joins the Swiss-born North Carolina Kruger Brothers lakeside starting at 8:15 p.m. The event is free to the public. Bring lawn chairs, snacks and blankets.

