Pratt's BBQ posts about break-in Sunday staff reports Jul 31, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email The iconic indian, originally from Big John's on Memorial Boulevard, stands watch over Pratt's on Stone Drive in Kingsport. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT -- A robbery occurred at Pratt's BBQ, Catering & Honey Glazed Hams, according to a social media post by the restaurant.Pratt's, 1225 E. Stone Drive, posted to Facebook on Sunday to let customers know that buffet service would start an hour late because they had been robbed.The crime happened at 8:04 a.m. Sunday, according to the Kingsport police log.The Kingsport Police Department said a report is not releasable because the case is under investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you LATEST VIDEOS Featured Local Savings Latest News Kingsport board gets updates on downed trees, parks, playgrounds Emancipation Day Celebration in Pennington Gap Aug. 5 Pratt's BBQ posts about break-in Sunday Sullivan sheriff's office looking for Bristol man who allegedly pulled gun on two people McLain Family Band circles back to the Carter Fold Petworks closes dog kennels after parvo found ON AIR Local Events