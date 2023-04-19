BRISTOL, Tenn. — Get ready to lace up your running shoes to support better health and wellness for local children at the Power of Play 5K, presented by Ballad Health and Bristol Tennessee City Schools.

The event returns after a three-year hiatus caused by COVID-19. It will be held starting 9 a.m. Saturday, April 22, outside of Bristol Regional Medical Center’s main entrance, 1 Medical Park Blvd.

