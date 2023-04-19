BRISTOL, Tenn. — Get ready to lace up your running shoes to support better health and wellness for local children at the Power of Play 5K, presented by Ballad Health and Bristol Tennessee City Schools.
The event returns after a three-year hiatus caused by COVID-19. It will be held starting 9 a.m. Saturday, April 22, outside of Bristol Regional Medical Center’s main entrance, 1 Medical Park Blvd.
“This is going to be a great day, and we’re excited to help the community learn more about the tremendous benefits of physical activity, like running and walking, to improve overall health,” said John Jeter, CEO of Bristol Regional. “We really want to encourage everyone to come out and take part in this event. It’s all about investing in the health and wellness of families in our region.”
The race is a partnership between Ballad Health and Bristol Tennessee City Schools to promote healthy lifestyles. Proceeds provide additional funding to the physical education programs in the school system for items such as playground equipment, curriculum and professional development.
“After not holding this event for three years, we are so excited to once again partner with Ballad Health on the 8th annual Power of Play 5K,” said Liz Sumpter, health services coordinator for Bristol Tennessee City Schools. “The Power of Play has grown into a community-wide event to celebrate physical activity and health and to educate students and families about the physical, social and emotional benefits of staying active.
“In addition, the proceeds from the race provide much-needed support to the physical education programs in our schools. We are grateful to Ballad Health, Bristol Regional and their team members for the countless ways they support this event and for their enthusiasm for our mission.”