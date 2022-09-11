KINGSPORT — A four-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 on Saturday left one man in critical condition, according to a news release from the Kingsport Police Department.
KPD Public Information Officer Thomas M. Patton said at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Saturday Kingsport police responded to the crash near Exit 63 (Airport Parkway) in Kingsport. Due to the serious and complex nature of the crash, the KPD Traffic Unit was called to the scene to investigate. The subsequent investigation determined the following:
A dark blue 2019 Ram 1500 pickup was northbound on I-81. Meanwhile, a white 2018 Ford Transit van, a white Freightliner tractor-trailer and a white Chevrolet 1500 pickup were all traveling southbound on I-81. For reasons still under investigation, the Ram pickup crossed the grass median and began traveling north directly into southbound traffic. The Ram pickup struck the side of the Ford van and then the front of the tractor-trailer.
The Chevrolet pickup then ran off the right side of the road to avoid colliding with the other vehicles but ended up traveling up an embankment, striking a tree and rolling over. The Ram pickup caught on fire, which then spread to the double trailers (owned by FedEx) that were being pulled by the Freightliner.
The driver and passenger of the Freightliner suffered suspected minor injuries and were transported by Sullivan County EMS to an area hospital for treatment.
The driver of the Ram pickup, Jonathan Alexander Merritt, 29, of Salisbury, Maryland, suffered suspected major injuries and was also transported by Sullivan County EMS to an area hospital for treatment.
As of the latest information received, he remained hospitalized in critical condition.
The crash resulted in the complete closure of southbound I-81 and partial closure of northbound I-81 for approximately seven hours. Temporary detours were put in place by the Tennessee Department of Transportation during the closure. By 8 p.m., all lanes were back open and normal traffic patterns had resumed.
The crash remains under open and active investigation by the KPD Traffic Unit.
Another crash snarled traffic again Sunday.
According to Patton, I-81 southbound in and around Kingsport became extremely congested at the 55-mile marker around 2:45 p.m.
Patton said a crash reportedly involving a tractor-trailer and a motor home that was believed to be blocking the interstate.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol was responding to the crash.