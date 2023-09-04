A trowelful of dirt from an anthill in Lee County reveals dozens of fire ants - female worker ants, larvae and some winged reporductive ants. Local and state experts are tracking the spread of hybrid fire ants in the county and recommending that farmers and residents contact their local Extension Office about sightings of the ants.
JONESVILLE — As Southwest Virginia heads toward the end of summer, Virginia Cooperative Extension experts are looking at an eastward spread of a hybrid fire ant in Lee County.
Amy Byington, Lee County’s Extension Agent, said Thursday that new colonies of the fire ants have been reported in the Jonesville area just under a year after experts from Virginia Tech dealt with colonies in the Ewing area.
Byington said the ants — a hybrid of black and fire ants that started spreading northward from the deep South in the 1930s — have developed a tolerance for cooler temperatures over the decades that gives them more time to spread while preparing for winter hibernation each year.
The latest report resulted in the discovery of three fire ant colonies in the Jonesville area in mid-August.
“We think there may be more,” Byington said. “Don’t try to burn or spray them until you contact us. There are pesticides that can be used on the colonies, but you have to be licensed to use them.”
Byington said the fire ants can inflict a painful bite but generally are not a threat to humans. The ants are aggressive though, she said, and can cause problems for pets and livestock. They can attack young livestock — calves, goat kids, lambs and others — causing blindness and sometimes death if farmers do not control ant colonies or keep livestock safe.
Young children should be taught to avoid fire ant colonies, Byington added.
A typical colony sets up its mound against a hard surface like fenceposts or walls for security, and newly disturbed soil makes good sites for colonies.
The ants can spread through the transport of anything containing soil from a colony site — construction equipment, logging, agricultural products, mulch, landscaping material and other timber products — Byington said, and anyone moving equipment or those products should decontaminate associated transport vehicles by washing them free of ants and soil.
Lee County is adjacent to Tennessee, where 75 of 95 counties have been under a federal quarantine for fire ant infestation. East Tennessee contains 15 of the 25 unquarantined counties, but Byington said there have been reports of fire ant colonies in those counties. Byington and Virginia Tech researchers met with University of Tennessee researchers and farmers in Claiborne County in November 2022 to examine at least three large ant colonies on a farm there.
Several counties in Southside and Tidewater Virginia have been under fire ant quarantine for a decade or longer, and Lee County is separated by half the state from those areas.
During the Claiborne visit, Virginia Tech Insect Identification Lab Director Eric Day said shared farm equipment can carry dirt and plant debris containing fire ants. He recommended farmers sweep or pressure wash equipment before transporting it. In quarantine situations, farmers and producers typically are given checklists for self-inspection of hay and other farm products before they are sold or transported.
Byington said anyone finding a fire ant colony should call their local Extension office immediately for help in treating the infested area.
“Fire ants are here, and they are coming further into this region. “I’d like at least to slow them if we can’t stop them.”