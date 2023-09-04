Getting antsy - Fire ants

A trowelful of dirt from an anthill in Lee County reveals dozens of fire ants - female worker ants, larvae and some winged reporductive ants. Local and state experts are tracking the spread of hybrid fire ants in the county and recommending that farmers and residents contact their local Extension Office about sightings of the ants.

 File art - Kingsport Times News

JONESVILLE — As Southwest Virginia heads toward the end of summer, Virginia Cooperative Extension experts are looking at an eastward spread of a hybrid fire ant in Lee County.

Amy Byington, Lee County’s Extension Agent, said Thursday that new colonies of the fire ants have been reported in the Jonesville area just under a year after experts from Virginia Tech dealt with colonies in the Ewing area.


