BLOUNTVILLE — A former school president briefly became the elephant in the room during a question-and-answer session for Northeast State Community College presidential finalist Jeff McCord on Wednesday afternoon.
However, McCord, the Tennessee Labor and Workforce Development commissioner and a former NSCC vice president, said he is ready to lead Northeast Tennessee's community college and develop the trust of stakeholders, proclaiming the school needs to both serve and go beyond traditional students in recruiting.
He said there's "no destination without a connection" to the next leg of the journey.
And he also said he does not share the sentiment of Larry Arnn, president of Hillsdale College and a charter school ally of Gov. Bill Lee, McCord's boss.
In hidden camera comments that have gone viral, Arnn recently told Lee, who did not challenge the remarks, that educators come from the "dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country" and that "you don't have to be an expert to educate a child. Basically, anyone can do it."
McCord said, "I don't know Mr. Arnn, but I don't agree with the statements," adding, "No, (that is) not a statement that is factual."
WHO IS MCCORD?
McCord, who moved from Kingsport to Nashville when he assumed his current job, earned an Ed.D. in learning and leadership from the University of Chattanooga; a master of business administration with a concentration in information systems from Kennesaw State University; and a bachelor of science in management from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
He spent several years in higher education as an NSCC vice president, primarily focusing on workforce development, including leading the Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing; leading the development of Tennessee’s first registered apprenticeship program through a post-secondary institution; and serving as the lead administrator for Kingsport’s Academic Village.
He said while at NSCC he helped the RCAM and Kingsport Center for Higher Education have "an environment where people could have those ideas" that helped move the college forward. He said he hopes his legacy, if he is chosen president, would be leaving an organization with "empowered" employees.
HOMECOMING FOR MCCORD
"It's good to see everybody again. It's good to be home," McCord said, adding that he would bring a diversity of experience and established relationships at the state level. He said he wants to lead the school's students into the workforce or prepare them for four-year college work.
He is the third of four finalists who are visiting the campus this week, the others being Ohio community college Provost Eric Heiser and interim NSCC President Connie Marshall. The last finalist will be interviewed publicly at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Wellmont Center for the Performing Arts on the main campus.
Plans are to have a president in place by Sept. 1, chosen by the Tennessee Board of Regents after a recommendation from TBR Chancellor Flora Tydings. A search committee is holding the sessions and chose the four finalists.
HE ADDRESSES WHITE ELEPHANT
"You are perceived as being an extension of the Dr. Gilliam administration," a questioner said of former NSCC President Janice Gilliam, who left in mid-2017 after votes of no-confidence from the Faculty Senate and then the full faculty.
"Fair question because it's an observation of reality," McCord said. "Whether fair or not, it's an observation."
McCord said he is confident he can win the confidence of faculty, staff and students through ground that needs to be "hoed and plowed" to develop their trust that he can help overcome obstacles. The same goes for external supporters of the school and financial benefactors.
"The brother of trust is transparency," McCord said. "I appreciate that question, but it is gone."
As for growth opportunities, McCord said that while the five-county region has 7,000 to 8,000 high school juniors and seniors, it also has 80,000 people without a college credential, 40,000 on public assistance and about 8,000 in jail, all potential students.
He also said his interest is going to NSCC, not going away from the cabinet of Gov. Lee.
"It's going to something, not away from something," McCord said. "There is no other college I'm applying to."
He said in his first 100 days, he would have "a lot of conversations" internal and external to NSCC, and focus on the people, finances and processes.
"I am a walking around guy," McCord said. "I see myself interacting with students daily."
MCCORD ANSWERS MORE QUESTIONS
McCord also embraced "shared governance" in private sector, state government and community colleges. Also, he said dealing with overwhelming unemployment insurance claims during the COVID-19 pandemic and aftermath — "I felt like it was two decades over two years." — he stayed calm and confident as the unemployment call takers in his department grew from 22 to 700 over eight months.
• An electric vehicle repair grant should serve the college well as EVs gain a foothold, as should the expansion of K-12 programs.
• McCord said society needs to support having children read at the third-grade level by third grade and work/work-based learning opportunities in high school, both predictors of success as an adult.
• As for helping students in distress, he said the emergency gas card program is good and problems with housing and food can be be addressed by the state Departments of Human Services and Labor and Workforce Development as well as local resources. He said he'd like an American Jobs Center on campus, saying the unemployed are prime candidates to become Northeast students.
• McCord said child care for students who need it is an area he wants to tackle, saying a survey when he worked for Northeast found no interest in it because "the people who need childcare aren't here."
• Asked what Lee would say of him, McCord said the two didn't know each other before he joined the cabinet but believes the governor now would say he is calm, stable and "semi-irreverant" in meetings.
He said his time with Labor and Workforce Development and the state made "progress even with the pandemic" and that no matter who is chosen Northeast president, "Whatever happens — and I've seen other places — this is a special place."
• He said he said campus safety is paramount.
• Grants help "you get to try stuff without spending your own money" until you see if it works and is sustainable, McCord said, but shouldn't be used for long-term operations.
• Asked about online learning, he said he's not sure of the right online-to-in-person mix and split classes but it should be the split that helps retention and competency.
• He expressed support for articulation agreements with four-year schools and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology so students don't have to retake classes they've already taken and mastered, a way to "remind ourselves the purpose is the students."
• Asked how to address the problem of attracting a talented and diverse workforce, he said the wider problem has grown from a skills gap before COVID-19 to a skills gap and worker gap after it. He said a community college in Clarksville has an apprenticeship program that shows promise and he'd like to see a teacher pathway modeled at Northeast.
• "My philosophy is grow your own" when it comes to faculty and staff, he said to a question about professional development and additional degrees for faculty and staff.
• He said faculty visiting high school classrooms, as well as businesses, is of "enormous" value.
• Asked how to bring the the satellite campuses of the main Blountville campus into a cohesive whole, he said all have personalities and can't and shouldn't be the same because they represent different communities. "We used to say the Kingsport campus is the main campus. We had an attitude about it," McCord said.