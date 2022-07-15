BLOUNTVILLE — Robert Brandon says he’ll end up either as the new president of Northeast State Community College or stay as a vice president at South- west Virginia Community College in Rich- lands, Virginia.
“You’re not going to see me in another search,” he said.
On Thursday, Brandon was the fourth and final finalist interviewed on campus this week for the presidency of Northeast. The other finalists are Central Ohio Technical College Provost Eric Heiser, interim Northeast President Connie Marshall and Tennessee Department and Workforce Development Commissioner Jeff McCord, a former vice president for NSCC.
Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora Tydings is to interview the four and consider online comments before making a recommendation to the TBR, with a goal of having someone in the office by Sept. 1.
Brandon grew up in the Tri-Cities after his father moved here in the 1970s from New York State and attended Northeast State, as his brother, uncle and his cousins did. Brandon said he took a course from a Northeast instructor while in college.
“I’m not someone who is just looking for a presidency,” Brandon said, adding that he moved to Southwest Virginia because he believes in the region and its people and will stay in higher education despite “choppy waters” it is experiencing.
“I love serving the people of Southwest Virginia and their communities,” Brandon said during a Thursday question-and-answer session. “The Tri-Cities made me who I am. I want to serve in the Tri-Cities.”
WHO IS BRANDON?
Brandon is vice president of academic and student services at Southwest Vir- ginia Community College.
Brandon earned a Ph.D. in English at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro; a master of arts in English at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City and a bachelor of arts in English at Virginia Intermont College, which no longer exists but was in Bristol, Virginia.
He said a Ph.D. in English had him teaching for about a decade, but he eventually became a department chair and got into administration at various colleges.
The former English instructor said one thing is plain and simple: “We are here to teach people things.”
COMMUNITY COLLEGE STUDENT HOUSING AND SPORTS TEAMS?
Brandon said SVCC broke through a Virginia “no campus housing” policy and this fall will open up its first student housing with 98 beds and a goal of 200, with some to be used for international students as well as short-term students seeking certification taking four to six weeks.
As for the cost of starting athletic programs like at SVCC, he said Northeast could partner with area school systems with facilities. Sports at SVCC include men’s baseball, women’s softball, basketball for both, men’s wrestling, cross country for both and tennis for both with lacrosse, women’s wrestling and half marathon in the works.
He said students asked for a homecoming in 2019, the second year of athletics.
He said 13 athletic teams, with more planned, also draw students to the main campus, increase academic achievement and bring a more diverse group of students from across the nation and other countries.
“Connecting students to their passion is an incentive to bringing a student to a campus,” Brandon said, adding that he likes the Esports program being launched at Northeast this fall and wonders if traditional athletics could be introduced to Northeast.
Asked about Northeast’s trajectory in the next five years in technical and transfer to four-year-college programs, he said the school’s mid-30% graduation rate is good and can be increased by articulating acceptance of work by four-year schools and, as done at SVCC, going beyond its traditional service area.
He said off-campus sites need to offer things important to those communities, such as culinary arts in Lebanon because it is closer to restaurants in Abingdon and Bristol and a stenography program there close to Ballad Health facilities, with a nursing cohort starting in Grundy and HVAC, mechatronics, electrical and electronic programs in Bluefield because of its industry.
That way, general education students are more likely to come to the satellite sites.
HAPPY EMPLOYEES PRODUCTIVE
Brandon said he’s noticed one thing in his administrative career that is a constant.
“People work the best when they are happy at work,” Brandon said. “I want to make people happy at their work.”
He said that doesn’t mean he’ll do everything folks want. However, he said he will communicate the rationale for decisions to folks who may not agree with decisions.
For instance, he said the SVCC athletic director is trying to have 100 of 200 student athletes come from out of state (reaching 87 this school year), have one from each high school in the service area (hard for a smaller school like Hurley High) and put a focus on academics, while to have a successful sports program the teams must win.
Brandon said the diverging goals can be obtained with work and that 65 of the 100 outside the region are academic achievers.
Also, he said the athletes from out of state also help increase diversity.
He said civic engagement is important through programs such as SVCC Day of Service.
His first involvement was building an outdoor learning classroom for an elementary school, while others have been painting a Grundy High bus turn-around and helping clean up Richlands flooding.
“That elementary still calls me,” Brandon said. “Part of leadership is service.”
In answering further questions from email, an online chat and in-person from the audience, Brandon:
• As for the correct mix of online and “on-ground” learning, he said Generation Z prefer online classes, where as Millennials say they prefer face-to-face but will do online for convenience.
“You can get married online. You can find your significant other online,” Brandon said. He said the key is to get that kind of interest and passion to online classes.
At SVCC, he said classes are done live, livestreamed and recorded to maximize their use.
He recalled one male student who disappeared after a promising start. He ran into the student later and found out he dropped out because his car broke down and he had no way to get to school, something online could have helped prevent.
”If we don’t provide this, for-profits will,” Brandon said.
• Transparency and disclosure of finances are a must, he said, to “let people see the budget.”
• Something Tennessee has done absolutely right, he said, is the statewide Tennessee Promise program providing tuition for two years of community college if grades stay up. He said he modeled that in Dickenson, Tazewell and Russell “counties Promise” programs.
• As an English professor in the beginning, Brandon said he can communicate with community partners and other external stakeholders, as well as within the college and “write a mean grant,” too.
• Asked about shared governance, he said he believes in getting input and feedback from those doing the work and giving them “a role in the decision-making process.”
• He said the faculty and staff make the best recruiters for prospective community college students.
• He said dual enrollment is about 18% at SVCC and 15% at Northeast, which he said he believes are good numbers since community colleges need to be strategic about dual enrollment and not do it simply for more enrollment.