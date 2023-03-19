Northeast State Community College has seen a spike in career technical education or CTE, including welding, as Tennessee has expanded the number of such free courses high school students can take to five.
BLOUNTVILLE — For the first time ever, more dual enrollment students are at Northeast State Community College during the Spring Semester compared to the recent Fall Semester.
High School Program Director Shelby McKenzie said nearly 1,000 high school students are enrolled in college courses at Northeast State, marking the highest number of dual enrollment students ever in a spring semester at Northeast.
The increase seen in dual enrollment came months after Tennessee leaders voted to increase the number of college courses high school students can take for free.
“Many high school students are taking advantage of the five free college courses,” McKenzie said. “When the state increased the number of college courses high school students could take at no cost, many added more courses to their dual enrollment schedules.”
The current semester saw a spike of more than 100 dual enrollment students compared to previous Spring semesters.
Students who take advantage of the five free courses can earn credits equivalent to a full semester of college by the time they graduate high school — all at no cost.
Northeast State’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) Dual Enrollment Program allows students to explore different career paths such as welding, health care, cyber security and programming.
High school students who plan to pursue a bachelor’s degree can apply for Northeast State’s University Parallel Dual Enrollment Program, which allows students to earn college credits that are transferable to four-year universities.
Dual enrollment courses at Northeast State mirror the academic standards and quality of all other courses offered by the college.
McKenzie said that while the state changed some qualifying requirements to receive the dual enrollment grant, there are still ACT score and GPA (grade point average) requirements to enroll in certain courses.