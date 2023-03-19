Welding students among record numbers in Northeast dual enrollment

Northeast State Community College has seen a spike in career technical education or CTE, including welding, as Tennessee has expanded the number of such free courses high school students can take to five.

 CONTRIBUTED BY NORTHEAST STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

BLOUNTVILLE — For the first time ever, more dual enrollment students are at Northeast State Community College during the Spring Semester compared to the recent Fall Semester.

High School Program Director Shelby McKenzie said nearly 1,000 high school students are enrolled in college courses at Northeast State, marking the highest number of dual enrollment students ever in a spring semester at Northeast.

To learn more about the dual enrollment opportunities at Northeast State, go online to www.NortheastState.edu/HSP or email HSP@NortheastState.edu.

