Northeast State
NORTHEAST STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

BLOUNTVILLE — You can visit, explore and learn more about Northeast State Community College at the school’s open house later this month. It will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the main campus in Blountville next to Tri-Cities Airport.

This open-to-the-public event will allow visitors to meet staff and faculty and learn more about enrolling at Northeast State. Check-in will be from 5-5:30 at the Regional Center for the Performing Arts, followed by a welcome to visitors at 5:30.

For more information, visit www.northeaststate.edu/Admissions or email admissions@northeaststate.edu.

