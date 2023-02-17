BLOUNTVILLE — You can visit, explore and learn more about Northeast State Community College at the school’s open house later this month. It will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the main campus in Blountville next to Tri-Cities Airport.
This open-to-the-public event will allow visitors to meet staff and faculty and learn more about enrolling at Northeast State. Check-in will be from 5-5:30 at the Regional Center for the Performing Arts, followed by a welcome to visitors at 5:30.
Sponsored by the Office of Admissions and Records, the open house welcomes prospective students interesting in earning a college degree. Northeast State offers more than 135 associate’s degree and technical certificate options.
Whether you are a high school student preparing to graduate this spring or an adult seeking a new career, a news release said Northeast State officials want to help.
Attendees can learn more about the admissions and financial aid processes, explore academic opportunities and learn more about student services. Attendees also are invited to take part in optional campus tours.
There will also be a student services fair, which will feature information and questions answered by representatives from a variety of departments including Accessibility Services, Advising Resource Center, Career and Workforce Development, Counseling, Honors/PTK, High School Programs, Library Services, Scholarships, Student Life, The Learning Center, TRiO, the Veterans and Military Student Success Center, and Workforce Solutions.
Attendees can meet with faculty members from the college’s six academic divisions of Behavioral and Social Sciences; Health Professions; Humanities; Mathematics; Science; and Technologies. Participants can learn more about the support programs that help students achieve success, both in and out of the classroom.
Guests can enjoy snacks from three food trucks from 6-8 p.m. in the Technical Education Complex parking lot.