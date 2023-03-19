BLOUNTVILLE — A new online resource provides Northeast State Community College students with on-demand academic tutoring assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Northeast State partnered with Tutor.com to provide an online tutoring resource with we-never- close service for students seeking help with subject learning. Tutor.com provides students with on-demand 24/7 tutoring in more than 250 subjects.
“The new platform serves as a supplement to our existing tutoring services,” said Dr. Jane Honeycutt, assistant vice president for teaching excellence and academic services. “It provides great flexibility to students balancing their college work with other responsibilities in life.”
As students’ need for more flexibility with classes has increased, the need for flexibility in learning services such as tutoring also increased. The new learning asset connects students with real tutors. The service does not use chatbots or automated replies to communicate with students.
Students access the tutoring service via the D2L online learning platform on the homepage of each course. Students can receive tutoring on- demand or schedule tutoring sessions in advance.
Tutors are vetted for their knowledge in their academic subjects they represent. Students can schedule one-on-one, small study group, and one-and-many sessions. Students engage with tutors using whiteboards, text, and graphing calculators among other online learning tools. Students get to interact with tutors via text, voice, and video options. The College receives regular reports on student usage and tutoring session outcomes.
“If a student does not understand the material during the tutoring session, the tutor initiates an early alert to the class instructor,” she said. “That allows an instructor to identify an issue and help the student stay on track in the class.”
Northeast State features a variety of tutoring services available to students. Weekly study groups meet in Basler Library. Tutors focus on subjects of English composition, statistics, biology, and anatomy and physiology among others.
Where is it located?
Located on the first floor of Wayne G. Basler Library on the main campus next to Tri-Cities Airport, the Learning Center provides in-person tutoring services to students in a variety of subjects. Students can get in-person and personal online tutoring via The Learning Center by visiting the webpage at https://apps.northeaststate.edu/TLC or emailing TLC@northeaststate.edu.
How is it funded?
Established with funds from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF II), the tutoring service became accessible to students when spring semester classes began on January 16. Northeast State provides the service at no cost to the students.
“Students need options that fit their lives outside classwork,” said Honeycutt. “We want to offer the most flexible and comprehensive learning tools available to meet students needs for time and study.”