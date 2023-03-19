Online tutoring

Northeast State Community College has launched an online tutoring program through a partnership with Tutor.com.

 NORTHEAST STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGe

BLOUNTVILLE — A new online resource provides Northeast State Community College students with on-demand academic tutoring assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Northeast State partnered with Tutor.com to provide an online tutoring resource with we-never- close service for students seeking help with subject learning. Tutor.com provides students with on-demand 24/7 tutoring in more than 250 subjects.

