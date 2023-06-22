BLOUNTVILE — It was a night to celebrate for Adult Education program graduates who walked the stage to receive their diplomas at Northeast State Community College earlier this month.
Adult Education program director Robert McKinney welcomed students and their families to the graduation ceremony held June 15 at the Ballad Heath Center for Performing Arts theater on the main campus in Blountville.
The adult graduates recognized at the event were: Jaima Adkins; Miguel Gonzalez Alvarez; Kateland Banks; Kelsey Barnett; Brittany Brooks; Chandler Calhoun; Tessa Canter; Eugelyn Chavera; Nicholas Cipriani; Aleshia Cline; Thomas Cowan; Madison Creason; Cheyene Crigger; James Dance; Alan Davis; Destiny Davis; Anabelle Desposito; Kayla Doxtater; Tomasita Duarte; Brandi Eggers; Ashley Gabbard; Mia Goins; Amber Greenwell; David Grissett; Trena Harris; Robert Higgins; Kathleen Hollandsworth; Katie Hughes; Robert Kaupin; Andrea Kindziera; Morgan Lescarbeau; Jonah Lewis; Tiffany McCall; Angie Mejia; Dezray Metcalf; Dwight Presnell; Denisse Ramirez; Michael Rich; Savannah Robidoux; Alie Smith; Chelsea Smith; Laura Sutton; Holly Tester; Angelyn Thompson; Catelyn Williams; and Emily Wright.
Holly Free-Ollard, Northeast State’s vice president for Economic and Workforce Development, congratulated graduates.
“Northeast State is here to help you find your future path and help you achieve the next milestone in your life’s journey,” she told the graduates. “There’s much more to come.”
The Adult Education program seeks to prepare students to earn a High School Equivalency or HSE diploma. The program serves adults older than 16 who are seeking to earn a high school diploma. The diploma gives students better employment options and opens the door to pursue a college degree or technical certificate.
Guest speaker Debbie Fillers told graduates that whatever roads they had travelled to reach this personal milestone made them who they were today.
“Some of us share similar stories, similar situations and similar struggles, but it is your journey,” she said. “It was in those tough times are when the people seated around you in this room tonight walked beside you to help you along the way.”
Fillers served as the Adult Education program director at Northeast State until 2020. She is now director of workforce for the Adult Education division of the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Amber Greenwell graduated with hopes to pursue new career opportunities for her family. A certified nursing assistant and mother of four, Greenwell said family responsibilities and economic difficulties delayed her quest to earn an HSE diploma. As she performed well on academic testing during the HSE curriculum, she never gave up on the dream to earn a diploma.
“It is not what you go through in life but what you take from it,” said Greenwell. “If you have a choice to be a dreamer or a doer, it is okay to be both; you have to have a dream before you can go do it.”
Graduate Thomas Cowan was a flourishing high school student and football player until suffering two serious shoulder injuries in a single game. Surgeries and recovery delayed his progress until he dropped out of high school. He found his course righted with family and the Adult Education system.
“With the help of some very special people who are here to support me tonight, I have been able to overcome some of those obstacles,” said Cowan. “I’ve had that the privilege of having love and support, and the opportunities that came with that support.”
Cowan said he planned to enroll at Northeast State to pursue an associate degree and follow his dream of becoming an engineer.
“Dreaming is important,” Cowan said, “but being able to accomplish that dream is life changing.”
Northeast State’s Adult Education team serves the state’s District 1 region encompassing Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties. The adult education team helps adults to complete a high school education, transition to postsecondary education and training, and obtain employment.
Program staff assess applicants to their level of education and provide instruction to improve their skills in math, science, social studies, reading, writing and job opportunities. McKinney praised the program staff for their dedication of service to students.
For more information about adult education, call 844-637-5697 or email adulted@northeaststate.edu.