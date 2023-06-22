Adult Education graduation

More than 40 students received the High School Equivalancey Diplomas at Northeast State Community College’s Adult Education graduation ceremony June 15.

BLOUNTVILE — It was a night to celebrate for Adult Education program graduates who walked the stage to receive their diplomas at Northeast State Community College earlier this month.

Adult Education program director Robert McKinney welcomed students and their families to the graduation ceremony held June 15 at the Ballad Heath Center for Performing Arts theater on the main campus in Blountville.

