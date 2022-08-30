featured breaking New industry joins Phipps Bend Industrial Park TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Aug 30, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Breaking news Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SURGOINSVILLE – The Hawkins County Industrial Board announced that Symmco Inc. will invest $13.1 million to expand and locate new manufacturing operations to the Phipps Bend Industrial Park.The news was announced at a ceremony attended by Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter.Symmco Inc is a powdered metal producer that also manufactures custom engineered components. The new industry will create 86 new jobs in the county over the next five years.The ceremony was hosted on the property where the new business will be located in an existing structure in Phipps Bend.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Symmco Inc. Phipps Bend Industrial Park Industry Company Ceremony Department Of Economic Tennessee News Metal Hawkins County Industrial Board Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Follow Tessa Worley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR