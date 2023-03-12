KINGSPORT — Many believe that “Move To Kingsport” is a COVID-19 pandemic era program.

But it actually began as a strategic response to data shared at the Mayor’s 1999 Economic Summit that warned of our region’s impending status as a “rustbelt” if we did not take action.

Jeff Fleming

Jeff Fleming, retired Kingsport City manager, is Move to Kingsport relocation manager and oversees the program on a part-time basis. The program of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce formally launched in 2006. He can be contacted at jeff.fleming.kingsport@gmail.com.

