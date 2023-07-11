Alyssa.png

Alyssa Swoager

 Contributed

MOUNT CARMEL- The Mount Carmel Police Department is currently looking for missing 16-year-old Alyssa Swoager.

Swoager is a biracial female who is 4 foot 11 inches tall and weighs 110 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. She also has a birthmark on her left elbow that looks like a band-aid.

