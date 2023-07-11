featured breaking Mount Carmel Police Department searches for missing teen TESSA WORLEY tworley@sixriversmedia.com Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Jul 11, 2023 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Alyssa Swoager Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT CARMEL- The Mount Carmel Police Department is currently looking for missing 16-year-old Alyssa Swoager.Swoager is a biracial female who is 4 foot 11 inches tall and weighs 110 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. She also has a birthmark on her left elbow that looks like a band-aid.MCPD detective Hunter Jones said Swoager was last seen at her home and went missing between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on July 11.Anyone with information about Swoager's whereabouts should contact the MCPD at 423-272-7121 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Anatomy Police Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Follow Tessa Worley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Mount Carmel Police Department searches for missing teen Photo gallery: Kingsport comes together for Trash Barrel Paint-In Hawkins County business offers residential and business cleaning services LENOWISCO Health Districts offers back-to-school vaccination clinics Miss Kingsport competition to be held Sunday From fiction to real life - 'Trail of the Lonesome Pine' theater named after drama’s first heroine ON AIR Local Events Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.