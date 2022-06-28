Happy (almost) Fourth of July week! Below are a few tidbits on events and business happenings. Enjoy!
• According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average (as of Monday) was $4.51, down eight cents from last week’s average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $4.48. A year ago, the average was $2.82.
• The Kingsport Chamber will host the Mack Riddle American Legion 68th annual Independence Day Parade on Saturday at 10 a.m. The parade will start in front of the Kingsport Renaissance Center on Center Street and end in front of the Kingsport Veterans Memorial on Fort Henry Drive.
• Gate City will host its first Red, White, & Blue Bash on Saturday in downtown Gate City. The event will include a parade at noon, a Freedom Fun Zone from 1 to 5 p.m. for bouncy houses, icees, giveaways and more as well as two food trucks, music and a fireworks show around 9 p.m. The event is free.
• According to the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center, The June-July-August temperature outlook depicts elevated odds of above-normal seasonal mean temperatures for most of the U.S., including northern and western Alaska, with the highest probabilities over the western half of the nation. The greatest likelihood for above normal temperatures is located in the Central Great Basin through the Central and Southern Rockies. Equal chances of above, near or below normal temperatures are forecast for the Pacific Northwest, parts of the Northern Plains and Upper Mississippi Valley.
Notes from the field
It’s not every day — and certainly not in the 21st century — that a newspaper is launched.
Six Rivers Media will launch its new online and weekly in-print newspaper, Bristol Now. The first edition will be offered free of cost on Wednesday, and the website is already live with a plethora of local content.
This new venture is a big deal for Six Rivers and us newspaper lovers who still see value in print media, in addition to local news with timeliness offered through video, graphics and other online content. But apart from the newspaper side of it, it’s refreshing to see a company take such an interest in our local communities.
Now, I don’t just say that because we live here. But I suppose, because Kingsport, Johnson City and Bristol are interconnected through their proximity, it seems what is relevant in one city is relevant in the others. It’s a sort of sibling relationship. If your sister is getting a casino, you’ll want to know about it. And if your brother is increasing taxes or building a new school, it’s certainly of interest. There’s an interconnectedness we share as a region that stretches through the Tri-Cities and surrounding towns and counties and even throughout Southwest Virginia. We share similar beliefs and interests, but each one offers a sort of character that isn’t entirely the same as the other. But what happens in Bristol’s schools, government and business sectors has an impact, and at the very least, is of interest to the rest of us. We all have connections throughout the region (and if nothing else, it’s always great to see what new restaurants are worthy of a short day trip adventure).
For Six Rivers Media, it completes the trifecta of Kingsport, Johnson City and now Bristol. It’s also a way to serve a community that deserves coverage. But for all of us, it’s a way to truly see the Twin Cities and their character of its people, its interests, its people and its overall story. There are stories to share in Bristol, just as there are stories to share in Johnson City and Kingsport.
I’m happy to see this venture rise up through a weekly format with a real intention to serve and focus on the local community. I hope you all take a moment to check out Bristol Now at www.bristolnow.news and pick up a print edition in newsstands starting Wednesday.
