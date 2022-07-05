Most of us just enjoyed a long weekend in honor of the Fourth of July, but the sweetness continues here with the MYB column. So if the business tidbits below bum you out, keep reading to see the top-rated ice cream joints in and around the Tri-Cities (according to our online readers). Enjoy!
• According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average (as of Friday) was $4.61, up 10 cents from last week’s average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $4.44, down four cents from last Monday. A year ago, the local average was around $2.87.
• The U.S. Census Bureau released data last week from the Annual Capital Expenditures Survey covering data year 2020. As part of the 2020 ACES, special questions were asked to gather information about the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on business operations. Some data highlights included the following:
• Financial assistance from the Paycheck Protection Program (designed to help businesses keep paying employees) was requested by 61.7% of companies with employees and received by 58.3%.
• In 2020, 61% of companies with employees received financial assistance from one or more sources and used the funds to rehire or maintain employees on their payroll, 20.1% used the funds to pay the rent/mortgage, 15.3% to pay for utilities, 2.2% for capital expenditures, and 5.6% for all other expenses.
Notes From The Field
In case you were wondering, online Times News readers aren’t too picky when it comes to ice cream (they seem to enjoy anything from ice cream from Food City to a Blizzard from Dairy Queen), but it seems they do, however, prefer a local ice cream location over a national chain.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, July is National Ice Cream Month. To celebrate, the KTN asked its online readers their favorite spot to snag ice cream in Kingsport or around the region. You might say the scoop we got from our readers was a pretty sweet one.
According to our Facebook friends, 404 Cafe and Creamery in Big Stone Gap took the cake — or the cone.
“Well worth the drive,” Danny Woo Minahan commented, voting for 404. “Absolute best!”
Meanwhile, one reader, Josh Carroll, said it was his favorite business with the best “ice cream, lunch and people.”
The restaurant and ice cream shop is located at 404 Shawnee Ave. E and offers hand-dipped ice cream, coffee, baked goods and light lunch fare such as soups and sandwiches. You can find more info on 404 at https://www.facebook.com/404cafeandcreamery/.
Other ice cream spots that received top votes were also local businesses, including The Scoop in Gray, the Hob- Nob in Gate City, and Dairy Cup in Mount Carmel.
Various commenters also voted for Dips (a Tri-Cities based mobile ice cream trailer) and Apple Creek Creamery (which is also a local mobile ice cream vendor).
Other votes were tallied for Golden Dairy in Rogersville, Marble Slab, Mona Lisa Gelatto in Johnson City and Taste Buds in Bristol.
