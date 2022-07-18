Fun Fest is here (and so is Free Tea Day at McAllister’s, apparently.) Below are a few bits of business info you might find interesting as you continue Fun Fest week in Kingsport. Enjoy!
• According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average (as of Monday) was $4.10, down 18 cents from last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $4.10, down 15 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was around $2.86.
• According to the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors, a little more than six out of every 10 local condo sales in June were paid in cash. The average cash sale was $3,837 above the list price and the condos were also on the market for only 24 days.
• McAlister’s Deli will offer Free Tea Day on Thursday, July 21. According to an email from the restaurant chain, McAlister’s celebrates Free Tea Day by offering customers a free 32 oz. cup of its “famous” sweet tea. Teas available for free include sweet tea, unsweet tea, tea/lemonade, half sweet/half unsweet, teas with flavored shots. Details about Free Tea Day and Sweet Sips Fest can be found online.
Notes From The Field
It doesn’t take someone with a deep knowledge of Fun Fest to know Kingsport’s biggest congregation of events was built to revolve around community in the Model City.
According to Bill Bovender’s Times News article on Fun Fest history, the event’s theme was “community unity” when the week-long festival was born in 1981. Bovender recalled that Fun Fest was birthed out of a desire to bridge the communities that surround Kingsport, such as Indian Springs and Colonial Heights. That mission still seems to be at the epicenter of Fun Fest, with events held in areas like Riverview, Allandale and throughout Kingsport.
It’s imperative Fun Fest keeps the community in mind. And while it seems the cost of just about everything has only increased recently, I also believe it’s important these events remain free when possible.
The beauty of this unifying event also involves inclusion of wealthy families and those who can’t normally afford outings at the movies and other costly forms of entertainment (especially with more than one or two children). I appreciate that most of Fun Fest’s events remain cost-free and available to families, couples, large groups and more. And that couldn’t happen without its corporate sponsors that, for many years, have helped keep Fun Fest going. Eastman, Domtar and many other local corporations have offered more than a little help financially over the past 41 years of Fun Fest. Without the commitment from those companies, small businesses and individuals who donate their time and money, Fun Fest wouldn’t be as cost effective, and might not even exist.
For anyone who grew up in Kingsport, Fun Fest is a source of annual entertainment, but above all, it holds so many memories.
When I think of Fun Fest it doesn’t seem that I’m transported to just one specific Fun Fest event. I spent many summers at Fun Fest events mostly because my mom made it a real goal to make sure we enjoyed all the week had to offer — even if that meant bringing along three kids and, many times, their groups of friends who wanted to tag along.
My summers seemed to revolve around Fun Fest, which was the case for many middle-class, local families growing up in Kingsport. Learning which country artists would perform at Dobyns-Bennett's J. Fred Johnson Stadium was monumental in the world of 13-year-old Marina Waters. Supporting my sister and friends from school in the Miss Kingsport Pageant was bigger than any event going on throughout the world in my book. And I can’t tell you how many hours I spent coming up with exactly what I was going to paint on my trash barrel on an early Tuesday morning at Allandale Mansion when the pre-Fun Fest event, the Trash Barrel Paint-In, returned. (I spent days planning my Josh Turner and Jason Aldean-clad barrel in 2006 when they performed at Fun Fest. You can't imagine how determined I was to find my barrel in town once it was set out for Fun Fest.)
I remember my older sister was part of the Showtime performance held at the Eastman Auditorium sometime in the late ‘90s to early 2000s. Sadly, the event isn’t held anymore, but it’s often remembered by my family. My sister says she heard the music from the show so many times during rehearsal that she once woke up in the middle of the night in a sort of Showtime fever dream, unable to “turn the music off” in her head. I can still recite some of the songs myself just from having to attend the rehearsals with my mom.
For me it was all about a different kind of music at Fun Fest, though.
I became a real country music fan in middle school and was all too excited to hear Little Big Town, Jake Owen, Joe Nichols, Luke Bryan and other various country acts perform at J. Fred. While I was home from college for the summer, and while still writing for the Daily Beacon paper at UT, I managed to review the David Nail show and meet the singer songwriter after years of enjoying his nostalgic country songs about his hometown. Hearing him play “Turning Home” in my old high school stadium was a bit of a full circle moment after spending so many years listening to the song while driving around Kingsport. But maybe my most memorable concert was back in ‘98 when NSYNC came to Fun Fest.
They weren’t near the smash hit band they eventually came to be, but they sure were a big deal to my two older sisters. I can’t tell you how many times my dad had to live with the fact me met one of the band’s bodyguards at the gym who asked him if he’d be interested in helping with security at NSYNC’s Fun Fest show — to which he declined, not knowing who they were and that my sisters would be furious to know he opted out. When he casually told my sisters the news, it was a total uproar in the Waters household. I don’t know if I had ever seen anyone so mad. His only crime was that he was a bit out of touch with the latest boy bands of the late ‘90s. We still went to the show (along with my sister’s lime green “I love JC” poster, which allegedly prompted JC himself to point in her direction.)
I hope there are still Kingsport kids looking forward to browsing through the Fun Fest brochure to see what events are set for the day throughout their hometown as I did as a kid.
And I hope when the fine folks with the City of Kingsport consider future Fun Fests, they continue to remember the traditions, the events that resonated with people, the musical performances that drew true excitement from event-goers and the memories made during the one-week festival each year in Kingsport. But mostly, I hope they remember who it is about — the people (and the kids) of Kingsport.
See the Times News' full list of Fun Fest events online or go to www.funfest.net for more.
