GATE CITY — Steve Arnold packed up his car and drove nine hours to look around Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia for remnants of a fireball meteor that appeared in the sky early Wednesday morning.
For Arnold, this was routine. He said it starts with seeing reports coming in or videos being posted to social media, when he then decides whether or not he will venture out and go look for meteorites.
Arnold was a part of the meteor-hunting duo in Discovery Channel’s “Meteorite Men” that aired from 2009 to 2012. He continues to travel wherever new reports take him.
According to the Astromaterials Research & Exploration Science Division, a center that is a part of NASA’s Johnson Space Center, video shows evidence of a small meteorite fall in Northeast Tennessee around 2:13 a.m. on Wednesday. While the event does not appear in Geostationary Lightning Mapper data, it does appear on five nearby seismometers, according to ARES.
“Radar shows evidence for a small meteorite fall northwest of Kingsport, TN, extending over the state line into Virginia,” the summary of the event shared by ARES states. “Fall mass will be low as evidenced by the single radar signature, but meteorites might be recovered from this event.
The American Meteor Society has currently received 81 reports related to this incident, ranging from states such as Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and West Virginia.
According to Arnold, this event was not a part of the Perseids meteor shower. This fireball would have originated from the asteroid belt, and he said the light and sonic boom can create an optical illusion that the meteor is closer than it actually is.
In his search, Arnold shared he was checking the area around Yuma Elementary School on Thursday afternoon. He said he rides his electric bike around the area where it is predicted to have landed and uses a magnetic stick to search for meteorites.
But for Scott County, that means looking through the weeds and ditches, where it might be less visible than if it landed in other areas. His search Thursday evening yielded no findings.
In terms of appearance, Arnold said a meteorite will have black crust on some or all of it. The sides could be melted away and look smooth, similar to the appearance of melted ice cream.
According to NASA, “Meteorites may resemble Earth rocks, but they usually have a burned exterior that can appear shiny.”
Adam Thanz, planetarium director at Bays Mountain Park, said he did not see the meteor event when it happened. He said in the 30 years he has worked at the park, no one has ever brought him a true meteorite.
ARES calculated a meteorite mass of 36 grams, which Thanz equated the weight of seven nickels. Thanz said the chances are extremely low for finding a meteorite from this event.