Shown here from the awards ceremony are the local 2023 Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Good Citizen Chair Jackie Rhoten and winners Eliza Smith of Volunteer High School; Carson Latham of Sullivan East High; Jocelyn Kain of Tri-Cities Christian Academy; Erika Cox of West Ridge High; and Mallory Cope of Cherokee High. To the far right is Long Island Regent Cindy Bowman. Not pictured: Karli Lawson of Clinch School; Jackson Osterhus of Dobyns-Bennett High; and Layne Richardson of Tennessee High.
Shown here are Daughters of the American Revolution, Long Island Chapter, 2023 American History officials and essay winners, left to right: American History Chair Charlotte Dade; 5th grade chapter winner and 2nd place district Madalyn Mullins; 8th grade chapter and district winner Kaylee Hilton; and Long Island Regent Cindy Bowman.
Left to right: Long Island chapter Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen winner Eliza Smith of Volunteer High School, who also won the district Good Citizen essay contest, and chapter DAR Good Citizen Chairwoman Jackie Rhoten. Smith is in the running for a state Good Citizen award not yet given.
KINGSPORT — Ten area students have been recognized by the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. And two students already have won awards at the district level, with a Hawkins County student having won there and in the running for a statewide contest. Two other students placed in a district contest after winning locally.
The Long Island Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Feb. 21 held its annual Student Awards Luncheon to recognize two American History essay winners and eight DAR Good Citizens awards recipients. The event was at the Food City Press Room behind the Food City at 300 Clinchfield St.
The essay contest is open to students in grades 5-8 and the title this year was “Delegate to the Second Continental Congress.”
Students were to imagine being a delegate during 1775-1776, discuss which colony were they from and what would be important for them to accomplish for their colony.
The fifth-grade winner was Madalyn Mullins from Saint Dominic Catholic School and the eighth-grade winner was Kaylee Hilton from Sullivan Central Middle School.
Each received a certificate, bronze medal and a monetary gift. Their essays were then judged at the district level with Madalyn placing second and Kaylee placing first in their respective grades.
As for the other award, the purpose of the Good Citizen program is to honor one outstanding senior from each high school who demonstrates the qualities of a Good Citizen, defined by NSDAR as dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.
Each of the students chosen received a DAR Good Citizen pin, certificate, recognition card and a monetary gift.
The eight students are:
• Mallory Cope from Cherokee High School;
• Erika Cox from West Ridge High School;
• Jocelyn Kain from Tri-Cities Christian Academy;
• Carson Latham from Sullivan East High School;
• Karli Lawson from Clinch School;
• Jackson Osterhus from Dobyns-Bennett High School;
• Layne Richardson from Tennessee High School;
• Eliza Smith from Volunteer High School.
Those selected had the option to enter the Good Citizen scholarship essay contest. The focus question for this year was “How will the essential actions of a good citizen meet the challenges that America faces in this decade?”
Eliza Smith won at the chapter level and her essay was forwarded to the district level, where she also won. Her essay was one of five sent for judging at the state level. Those results have not yet been announced.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War.
According to a news release from the chapter, the DAR is dynamic and diverse, with more than 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters in the United States and abroad. DAR members annually provide millions of hours of volunteer service to their local communities across the country and world.
DAR chapters also participate in projects to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. More than 1 million members have joined the organization since its founding in 1890.