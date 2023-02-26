KINGSPORT — Ten area students have been recognized by the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. And two students already have won awards at the district level, with a Hawkins County student having won there and in the running for a statewide contest. Two other students placed in a district contest after winning locally.

The Long Island Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Feb. 21 held its annual Student Awards Luncheon to recognize two American History essay winners and eight DAR Good Citizens awards recipients. The event was at the Food City Press Room behind the Food City at 300 Clinchfield St.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

If you are interested in learning more about DAR membership, go online to https://www.tndar.org/

~longisland/ or contact Cynthia Bowman at rgbowman@chartertn.net.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you