KINGSPORT — Kingsport Police officers searched approximately 320 acres Tuesday along East Stone Drive for missing 21-year-old Layla Santanello.
Santanello was last seen June 27. About 100 first responders searched for evidence in connection with Santanello’s disappearance.
They did not find evidence as of Tuesday afternoon.
Lt. Justin McConnell with KPD said officers have conducted previous searches, but KPD decided it was time to sweep a larger area.
“It’s one of those things where the area has been searched, but to this extent of a search, we felt like it was time to cover that base as well,” McConnell said.
Due to the rough terrain, search crews utilized specialized tools, including drones and underwater sonar. They also had canine dogs on site to aid in the search.
Portions of the search included areas behind retail businesses at East Stone Commons, where Santanello was last seen.
Search crews were made up of law enforcement and other first responders, each searching specific sectors throughout the day.
Many agencies from the surrounding area assisted in the search, including Kingsport Fire Department, Bristol Fire Department, Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency, Carter County Emergency Medical Services and more.
“It’s been a team effort,” McConnell said. “We certainly are very appreciative of all the agencies who came to our aid. It’s a true example of what we can accomplish when we all work together.”
Santanello is 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds. She has blonde hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white tank top, black leggings and no shoes.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact the Kingsport Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 229-9429, (423) 343-9780 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.