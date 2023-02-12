KINGSPORT — The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education Monday evening will receive recommendations for applicants to be interviewed for superintendent of schools starting Feb. 20.

The school board meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, Feb, 13, 2023 (although originally scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 14). The meeting will be held in the Tennessee Room at the KCS Administrative Support Center, 400 Clinchfield Street, third floor, downtown Kingsport.

