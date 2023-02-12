KINGSPORT — The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education Monday evening will receive recommendations for applicants to be interviewed for superintendent of schools starting Feb. 20.
The school board meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, Feb, 13, 2023 (although originally scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 14). The meeting will be held in the Tennessee Room at the KCS Administrative Support Center, 400 Clinchfield Street, third floor, downtown Kingsport.
The board is to receive a recommendation from Tennessee School Boards Association Executive Director Tammy Grissom of up to three people to be interviewed among the six who met the application deadline for superintendent through TSBA. Interviews are to start Monday, Feb. 20.
The six applicants are Jaime Cole, former superintendent, Northampton County Public Schools, Machipongo, Virginia; Jerry Gibson, superintendent, Galveston Independent School District, Galveston, Texas; Chris Hampton, interim superintendent, Kingsport City Schools, and on leave as Dobyns-Bennett High School principal; William Horniak, senior consultant for CM & OE, Maximum Potential Inc., Dayton, Ohio; Kelly Linkenhoker, principal, Radford City Public Schools, Radford, Virginia; and Scott Paul, secondary mathematics curriculum coordinator, Oklahoma City Public Schools, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.