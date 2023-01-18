KINGSPORT — Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen members questioned two recovery court judges repeatedly Tuesday night about a pending nine-county, inpatient drug rehabilitation center.
However, Mayor Pat Shull said he believes the board next month will give the project up to $1.1 million of the city’s Baby Doe lawsuit money.
Criminal Court Judges Jim Goodwin of Sullivan County and Stacy Street, who serves Carter, Johnson, Unicoi and Carter counties, during a work session Tuesday presented the BMA an update on the new recovery center to be located in the former Carter County work camp on Roan Mountain.
Shull said the matter would come before the BMA for a vote at its Tuesday, Feb. 7 regular meeting.
After the presentation, Street said the center is to start operating in the spring if all goes as planned. Goodwin said the start-up costs are to be $2.8 million with a continuing operational budget of $1.8 million annually.
However, he and Street said that a subcommittee of the First Tennessee Development District, a group to be comprised of representatives of localities that give money for the project, will control the project and ultimately its purse strings.
The center is to treat 200 people referred from the recovery courts of Northeast Tennessee, mostly males to be housed in the former prison in Carter County.
The judges said the only program at all similar is operated by the Tennessee Department of Corrections in Morgan County, Goodwin said of a program that provides two to four slots for qualifying folks in local recovery courts.
Street said the hope of the judges and district attorneys general involved is the Tri-Cities program will become a flagship for such initiatives in Tennessee and nationwide.
“This is something that hasn’t been done on a regional scale in Tennessee,” Street said.
Goodwin said the program will be “voluntold, not volunteered” because qualified participants would have two options: go through the program or serve their prison time for drug offenses.
The program is to take 12 to 18 months for completion and is to include evening classes for participants to earn certifications through the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton and Northeast State Community College.
In answer a question from Vice Mayor Colette George, Goodwin said he cannot and will not offer the program to Virginians or those passing through the region without a local Tennessee address. George and Alderman James Phillips, also among those with questions, said they wanted clarity but support the program.
The women’s program will be at a location in Johnson City near Families Free, and that “faith-associated” program is working with the recovery center and recovery courts for both genders. However, Goodwin said participants won’t have to change their religious beliefs or develop new ones to participate.
In votes during the meeting, the seven-member board:
• Unanimously approved amending zoning to allow residential use on the second or higher floor of a building in B-3, highway-oriented business zone, per a property owner’s request, with no opposition and matching what Bristol and Johnson City have already done;
• Unanimously approved increasing the school system grocery and beverage contract with Gordon Food Service from $1.35 million to $1.65 for the contract and fiscal year ended June 30, reflecting food price inflation;
• Unanimously awarded a food concession contract to lone bidder H.T. Hackney Co. for the Kingsport Aquatic Center for approximately $240,000;
• Unanimously added $212,140.92 to a Merrell Bros.-bid contract to complete sewer plant digester cleaning of solids or sludge for a new total of $705,425.92 because the job was bigger than initially thought;
• Approved adding $375,00 to the tax-increment financing for the Stonegate Plaza redevelopment of Danny Karst to move storm sewer drain lines, making the TIF worth $1.575 million. The Sullivan County Commission also must approve the change to allow for three additional homes. Alderwoman Betsy Cooper abstained.
• On the consent agenda approved the fiscal 2022 audit report after an overview by Lisa Winkle during the work session. The audit by Brown Edwards had no findings and was unqualified, although it recommended the city get engineering estimates for current and future demolition landfill costs because the just-closed section cost more to close than projected.