KINGSPORT — Tennessee’s new “garbage law” has nothing to do with solid waste, some local school leaders say.
Instead, that is the moniker some Kingsport Board of Education members give the state’s controversial third grade retention law. The Republican-pushed measure is increasingly drawing the ire of school boards, parents and some lawmakers calling for its repeal or substantial reworking.
Kingsport City Schools Superintendent-elect Chris Hampton at Tuesday’s board meeting said the school system will work with parents on legal exemptions to the law that went into effect this year.
KCS at the school level and system level will give every student the “benefit of the doubt” in the matter, Hampton said.
The Tennessee School Boards Association is among groups pushing for a revision of the law. Regionally, state Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville, has filed a bill in this session of the General Assembly that would amend the law.
HOW MANY COULD BE AFFECTED?
KCS Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said that according to Director of Performance Excellence Michael Hubbard, 50% of the system’s third-graders could be retained if they don’t get an exemption for something like a family death or other traumatic event, go to summer camp or get tutoring.
In Sullivan County, the estimate from Director Evelyn Rafalowski is that 68% could be flagged for retention. Statewide, the estimated percentage is slightly lower at 67%
Officials of Kingsport and other school systems, including Sullivan County, Hawkins County, Rogersville City, Johnson City, Washington County, Carter County and Elizabethton, have passed resolutions urging that the law be changed to give parents and educators the final say-so.
MASS THIRD GRADE EXODUS AN ANSWER?
BOE Vice President Todd Golden said even third-graders promoted under the law may be subject to being held back or remedial requirements that still wouldn’t guarantee passing fourth grade.
If the law stands as is, Golden said he has no qualms about supporting parents temporarily removing their children from KCS to homeschool or private schools to bypass the law, then re-enrolling them in public school fourth grade to “circumvent the process,” although Hampton said he would urge any parent to talk with school officials before pursuing such measures.
“There are several different ways to circumvent this garbage law so that the parents have the right choice,” Golden said.
The General Assembly passed the bill in December 2021 in a special session, but it didn’t go into into effect until the current school year.
KCS and most Tennessee school systems have sent out notices to parents whose children appear headed to be below or approaching reading proficiency when taking the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program or TCAP English/language arts test later this school year.
“We’re determining whether a child can or cannot read based on a test given on a day,” member Jim Welch said.
“It does not mean a child can’t read. It means they cannot pass that test on that day,” Welch said.
“Mr. Golden aptly described it as a ‘garbage law,’ “ Welch said. “The teachers know if the child can read or not. The teacher knows if the child can comprehend.”
The law, touted by the GOP and Republican Gov. Bill Lee, is based on the old adage that students transition from learning to read to reading to learn after third grade.
The homeschool/private school bypass option came up last month in an in-person KCS meeting about the law, an event since followed by more such meetings.
GOLDEN HIT WITH LETTER
Golden said he and his wife, a KCS educator, recently were notified their third grade student seemed to be in the approaching category based on preliminary testing. If such students at approaching or below don’t score at grade level, they can either go to summer camp or take tutoring next year. Those at or exceeding grade level can move to fourth grade if other factors align.
However, Golden said that although the law says students who have been held back in kindergarten, first or second grade can’t be held back again, he said those who are passed onto third grade can be held back in fourth grade if they do not make satisfactory progress based on the fourth grade TCAP ELA test.
KCS member Julie Byers said the decision to retain a third-grader should be based on more than one subject since in effect failing a grade can hurt the morale of students and result in children simply dropping out of school at 18 as sophomores in high school if they fall behind.
Byers said while she understands that statistics show up to 70% of prisoners in the United States can’t read at a third grade level, an ability required for most any 21st century job, she and others opposed to the law as written say it arbitrarily would hold back students who otherwise would be promoted and likely improve reading skills as they mature and learn at different rates.
She also said her daughter struggled with standardized tests because she wanted her circles or bubbles to be filled in perfectly.
“One test, one day should not be our driving factor,” Byers said.
Golden and board member Brandon Fletcher asked if a policy amendment passed earlier in the meeting would affect parents who remove their children from KCS in third grade and then re-enroll them in fourth grade next school year.
The revised policy says that students who have taken homeschool or private school classes such as English III must take a test to be sure they are up to Dobyns-Bennett High School standards. Hampton, former principal of D-B, and True said that as intended the policy would not apply to elementary students.