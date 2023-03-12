Comparable cost: Washington, D.C. home sale versus one in Kingsport in 2022
MOVE TO KINGSPORT VIA JEFF FLEMING

KINGSPORT — The housing boom of 2021 and 2022 has morphed into a 2023 boom of sorts with different parameters but still a good time to buy and sell homes.

And it also is an particularly good time for those who in the recent past sought lower-priced homes with traditional loan funding but were locked out of the market by multiple cash offers on a single home.

Colette George

Colette George, vice mayor of Kingsport

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today.


Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you