BLOUNTVILLE– In a withdrawal hearing, a Sullivan County judge decided to dismiss Megan Boswell's public defender and appoint a new attorney, most likely delaying the case.Judge Jim Goodwin decided to dismiss Boswell's attorney Brad Sproles after he said the attorney-client relationship was beyond repair.Goodwin appointed attorney Jean Scott as Boswell's new attorney. There was a motion hearing set for Dec. 16 to discuss a change of venue, but this was changed to a status update hearing on Dec. 14.Scott inquired about if a trial date was set and said he didn't think he would be ready by February. Goodwin agreed but said they would discuss it in December.Goodwin gave no indication as to how long of a delay this dismissal could cause.