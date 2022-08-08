NASHVILLE — It's official: Tennessee Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development Jeff McCord has been named the full-time president of Northeast State Community College.
The Tennessee Board of Regents, which governs the state’s community colleges, colleges of applied technology and the online TN eCampus, voted on the appointment in a called online meeting Monday shortly before 11 a.m.
"It's no secret to the folks I know in Nashville how special I think Northeast Tennessee is. Central to that is Northeast State," McCord said after the vote. "I'm humbled. I'm honored."
The vote was unanimous among those participating in the virtual meeting, 12-0.
TBR Chancellor Flora Tydings recommended the appointment of McCord, a former NSCC vice president, as the next president of the college. He is to start Oct. 1.
Regent Miles Burdine, chairman of the search committee and head of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, said the committee narrowed the field of 58 applicants down to four finalists including McCord, who were all interviewed on campus last month. Tydings then made a recommendation from those four.
"Our region is so excited to welcome back Dr. Jeff McCord," Burdine.
