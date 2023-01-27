BULLS GAP – State, local and federal law enforcement are expanding their search for two escapees from a Southwest Virginia Jail.
According to the U.S. Marshals Service, an Oldsmobile SUV believed to have been stolen Thursday by 51-year-old Johnny Shane Brown, Rogersville, and 31-year-old Albert Lee Ricketson, Abingdon was found abandoned in the Bulls Gap area of Hawkins County Friday.
Deputy U.S. Marshal Matt Kaase said he had no information on whether the two may have gotten another vehicle or on where they may be headed.
“We continue to get tips on the situation,” Kaase added.
Brown and Ricketson were being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon when they escaped around 2:45 p.m. Thursday and allegedly stole the SUV. Brown was being held in Abingdon pending trial in Greenville, Tennessee and on federal charges.
Ricketson was convicted in Washington County, Virginia Circuit Court in November on two counts of second-degree murder. and was awaiting transfer to a state prison.
According to authorities, Thursday was not Brown’s first escape attempt. He got out of the Sullivan County Jail in Feb. 2022 with two other inmates before being arrested in North Carolina.
The hunt for Brown and Ricketson now includes U.S. Marshals from Virginia and Tennessee, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Virginia State Police and local agencies in both states. The last
Authorities say that anyone seeing Brown and Ricketson should not approach them and should contact law enforcement immediately at: