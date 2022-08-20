HMGpaths

KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group announced the addition of three medical providers this month.

HMG will welcome Jonathan Smith, Linda Funk and Melanie Davis to its locations throughout Kingsport and Bristol, according to a news release.

jonathan smith hmg (copy)

Jonathan Smith
linda funk hmg

Linda Funk

melanie davis hmg

Melanie Davis

