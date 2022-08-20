KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group announced the addition of three medical providers this month.
HMG will welcome Jonathan Smith, Linda Funk and Melanie Davis to its locations throughout Kingsport and Bristol, according to a news release.
Jonathan Smith
Smith will join HMG Rehabilitation at Medical Plaza located at 105 W. Stone Drive, Suite 1D, Kingsport.
Smith chose a career in physical therapy because it was a mix of his two loves: science and people, the release said. With expertise and special training as a certified mulligan concept practitioner, Smith implements this manual therapy technique to address musculoskeletal disorders with pain-free manual joint repositioning to restore function and reduce pain. With a heart for helping people, Smith prides himself on the trusting relationship he forms with his patients.
“I’m committed to providing the best possible patient experience, working with each patient and their referring provider to achieve the best results,” said Smith in the release. “I take the time to listen and understand my patient’s goals and desires so we can work together to achieve them.”
Smith received his undergraduate and doctoral degree at East Tennessee State University. Smith is a member and Sunday school teacher at Sunnyside Baptist Church in Kingsport. He and his wife have three children. Their family likes spending time together playing sports, board games and enjoying the outdoors.
For more information on HMG Rehabilitation or to schedule an appointment, call (423) 578-1560.
Linda Funk
Funk will join HMG Urgent Care Centers located at HMG Medical Plaza (105 W. Stone Drive, Suite 1F, Kingsport) and at Sapling Grove (240 Medical Park Blvd., Suite 1700, Bristol).
Funk has a background of providing acute care in both the emergency room and urgent care settings, the release said. She enjoys giving every patient individualized care, tailored to meet their needs. She enjoys the challenges of working in a fast-paced setting where you never know what type of illness or injury will present next.
“I love working in an acute care setting because I never know what my day is going to hold,” said Funk in the release. “You must prepare for everything because every patient’s needs are unique, and each interaction has its own set of challenges and opportunities to provide excellent care.”
Funk received her master of science in nursing, family nurse practitioner at ETSU and her bachelor of science in nursing from King University. She enjoys spending time with her four adult children and six grandchildren. She also works on cars and is currently restoring a 1972 Volkswagen Super Beetle convertible.
For more information on HMG Urgent Care Medical Plaza or to schedule an appointment, call (423) 230-2420.
Melanie Davis
The medical group will welcome Davis to HMG Primary Care Medical Plaza, 105 W. Stone Drive, Suite 3, Kingsport. Davis will join Dr. Dan Carroll, Lisa Cook and Mitzi Musick in providing care for the entire family, the release said.
Davis believes in a holistic approach to the care she provides to her patients, according to the release. She believes the foundation for good health is a trusting relationship between a provider and patient, allowing them to work together to determine the best course of action to meet their needs across all stages of life.
“As a primary care provider, I am able to provide care for the entire family; I have patients from age 3 to 101,” said Davis in the release. “I am honored when patients refer their family members to me. Understanding the family history and dynamics really allows me to be a health partner for life, focusing on preventive care and keeping them well through all the stages of their lives.”
Davis received her master of science in nursing, family nurse practitioner at ETSU as well as her bachelor of science in nursing from ETSU.
Davis enjoys spending time with her husband, three children and granddaughter, and is actively involved with local sports and recreation teams.
For more information on HMG Primary Care Medical Plaza or to schedule an appointment, call (423) 990-2414. For more information, go to www.holstonmedicalgroup.com.