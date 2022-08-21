KINGSPORT — Prince wanted to party like it was 1999, but Kingsporters were ready to party like it was 1822 at Kingsport’s bicentennial event on Saturday.
The Model City celebrated its 200th anniversary of the first Kingsport charter in 1822 with reenactors, storytellers, craft demonstrations, a mock charter signing and more to offer a glimpse at life in 1822.
“This was a thriving community,” Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said, referring to the community members who first signed a petition for the charter in the mid 1800s at the Netherland Inn. “It was known by different names. It was Rossville at times, Christianville at times, but it came to be known as Kingsport along the riverfront. It’s a rich history.”
The event was held at the historic Netherland Inn that sits above the Holston River as it has since 1802. The old inn and Kingsport icon served as a backdrop for local community members in centuries past who built their lives around the river that cuts through what would eventually become Kingsport. There, they signed a petition in the inn’s tavern for a charter, which would officially bring Kingsport to life for the first time in 1822.
“I think it’s important to remember where we came from and the people here that formed a community and wanted it to be recognized,” said Glenda Bobalik, who has volunteered at the Netherland Inn for 10 years. “That spirit is continuing here today. We need to remember them and what they wanted.”
In 2017, the city of Kingsport celebrated its 100th anniversary, or centennial. But, Bobalik said, the reason for the 200th anniversary in 2022 and the 100th anniversary in 2017 is quite simple.
Kingsport received its first charter in 1822 when the Tennessee General Assembly passed an act to incorporate the town to include all of the lots from the east end of Ross’ Bridge to the fork of Reedy Creek Road, according to the city. The charter was amended in 1825 to expand the city limits west on West Sullivan Street and Fort Robinson Drive to the North Fork of the Holston River and downstream to the Rotherwood Bridge. Many know the area as “Old Kingsport,” Bobalik said. In 1917, the second charter was granted, marking the start of modern Kingsport.
The modern-day charter might not have been possible without the work of the early Kingsporters who built their lives on the banks of the Holston River and wished for an official charter.
“The second of March 1917 would have never happened, in my opinion,” Shull said, “if we hadn’t had all the hardy pioneers who came here, starting in 1775, and then eventually getting incorporated in 1822 and going on from there.”
In honor of the bicentennial, a copy of the official charter from the state of Tennessee was on display by a window overlooking the river for guests to sign in the tavern where early residents once did the same to petition for the first charter.
Storytellers dressed in 1800s garb stood in various rooms throughout the inn, which was open to the public for the event. Stories of Andrew Jackson’s various stays at the inn were told on the third floor, while a storyteller spoke about the six Netherland family weddings that took place, including that of the owner’s daughter, Sarah Netherland, to James Rogan in Sept. 25, 1822, just a month after Kingsport received its charter.
Patrons roamed the three-story inn as well as the Bank Barn building, which houses a stagecoach, a carriage (which was used to carry Santa Claus through the annual Kingsport Christmas parade) and various memorabilia as part of the transportation museum.
For Bobalik, volunteering at the museum doesn’t just offer a close-up view of local history, but also serves as a way to honor the first people of Kingsport who wanted to establish roots in what would become the Model City.
“It still symbolizes the people who came here to build a community so one day we could all live in the city of Kingsport,” Bobalik said. “So I think recognizing the life they lived at the time, the struggles they had, the challenges they overcame and the fun they had is important.”
Reenactors from Sabine Hill in Carter County illustrated how the people of the Netherland Inn spent their time in 1822 with dances like the black nag performed at the pavilion overlooking the inn. Nearby, reenactors also played period games with kids as the public toured the gift shop, old schoolhouse and the cabin where Daniel and Rebecca Boone lived for two years in the late 1700s.
With all the history brought to life in honor of the bicentennial, Shull offered the crowd a challenge on Saturday: to continue the history of Kingsport where author and Kingsport native Margaret Ripley Wolfe left off (around the late ‘80s) in her book, “Kingsport, Tennessee: A Planned American City.”
“This is my challenge: I’d like to see someone pick up on that Kingsport history and write another comprehensive history up to the present day, because there are a lot of good things that have happened since 1986.
“We’re obviously bigger in population, we’re bigger in land area, we’ve made a lot of strides and diversified our industry. And it all began in 1822. We are going to continue to thrive.”
For more information on the Netherland Inn and its upcoming events, go to https://thenetherlandinn.com/.