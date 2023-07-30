NORTON, Va. — The city of Norton will host the annual High Knob Outdoor Fest on Aug. 10-19.
The festival will feature a variety of outdoor trips and activities, with a celebration from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, in downtown Norton.
The High Knob Outdoor Fest highlights the variety of recreation opportunities in the High Knob region of Wise, Scott and Lee counties, as well as Norton, in Southwest Virginia. According to event organizers, the range of events celebrates the organizations, businesses and communities involved in promoting them.
Festival trips and activities
• Outdoor Photography Contest (July 1-Aug. 4)
• Coffee Talk: Where Trails & Communities Connect (Thursday, Aug. 10)
• Clinch River Float Trip (Saturday, Aug. 12)
• High Knob Stargazing (Saturday, Aug. 12)
• Nature Painting Class (Monday, Aug. 14)
• Farmers Market Nature Craft (Tuesday, Aug. 15)
• Kids Nature Scavenger Hunt (Wednesday, Aug. 16)
• Outdoor Yoga Class (Wednesday, Aug. 16, and Saturday, Aug. 19)
• Flag Rock 5K Trail Run (Thursday, Aug. 17)
• Pack Out the Park Naturalist Event (Friday, Aug. 18)
• High Knob Bouldering Clinic (Saturday, Aug. 19)
• Flag Rock Mountain Bike Poker Ride (Saturday, Aug. 19)
• Pine Mountain State Scenic Trail Group Hike (Saturday, Aug. 19)
Downtown Celebration
This year’s downtown celebration will feature food trucks and a beer garden with craft brews and wine. It will also include live music by Alpine Motel, Empty Bottle String Band and more. Food vendors will include The Cluck Truck, Bluejean Bakery, 404 Café & Creamery and Lincoln Road Coffee.
Festival sponsors include Virginia Tourism Corp., Ballad Health, UVA Wise and Old Dominion Power.