New Outdoor Fest will showcase High Knob region (copy)

Downtown Norton will be the site of High Knob Outdoor Fest promoting outdoor recreation opportunities like the High Knob Tower in Wise, Lee and Scott counties.

 CONTRIBUTED

NORTON, Va. — The city of Norton will host the annual High Knob Outdoor Fest on Aug. 10-19.

The festival will feature a variety of outdoor trips and activities, with a celebration from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, in downtown Norton.

For more information, go to www.highknoboutdoorfest.com.

Recommended for you

LATEST VIDEOS